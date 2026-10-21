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Air India, IndiGo, Akasa suspend Saudi flights amid rising tensions: Check affected routes, dates

Flight schedules between India and the Gulf remain disrupted as airlines suspend several Saudi Arabia services and EASA extends its warning over parts of Gulf airspace.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 06:50 AM IST

Air India, IndiGo, Akasa suspend Saudi flights amid rising tensions: Check affected routes, dates
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Air travel in the Gulf continues to face disruptions even after Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport resumed operations late last week.

Several airlines have cancelled or reduced flights following the escalation of the Middle East conflict and continued security concerns linked to missile and drone attacks. The disruption is significant for Indian passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia and those using Gulf hubs to connect to destinations in Europe and other Western countries.

EASA extends warning over Gulf airspace

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its advisory warning against flights over parts of the Gulf region until at least November 16. The warning covers areas including the airspace and waters around the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

The advisory applies to EU airlines as well as non-EU carriers authorised to operate flights to, from or within the European Union.

“The possible use of missiles, drones, combat aircraft and air-defence systems creates a high risk to civil flights at all altitudes and flight levels within the concerned airspace,” EASA said. Amid the advisory, several international airlines have either suspended services to affected destinations or changed their routes to avoid Iranian, Iraqi, Israeli and Gulf airspace.

Air India suspends Saudi Arabia services

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam until October 24. Passengers affected by the cancellations have been advised to check the airlines' latest updates for information on refunds and rebooking options.

The Tata Group-owned airlines are continuing to monitor the security situation before deciding when services can resume.

IndiGo cancels flights to four Saudi cities

IndiGo has also suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 24. Passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia have been advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The cancellations could affect both passengers travelling from India and those scheduled to return from Saudi Arabia.

Akasa Air suspends Riyadh, Jeddah flights

Akasa Air has separately suspended its Riyadh services until October 24. Its flights to Jeddah have been suspended until October 21. Passengers with affected bookings have been asked to check the airline's latest advisories for cancellation updates and alternative travel arrangements.

With airlines continuing to assess the security situation, passengers travelling through the Gulf are being advised to confirm their flight status before leaving for the airport.

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