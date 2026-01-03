Air India in trouble as Canada issues... after pilot found tipsy on duty at Vancouver Airport; Here's all you need to know

Transport Canada has issued a warning to Air India after a pilot was arrested at Vancouver International Airport for being unfit to fly. The pilot, scheduled for a flight to Delhi, was removed from duty, causing a delay. Air India is cooperating with authorities, and the investigation is ongoing.

Transport Canada has issued a formal warning to Air India after one of its pilots was deemed unfit for duty during pre-flight preparations at Vancouver International Airport on December 23, 2025. The pilot, who was scheduled to operate Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi, was arrested by local authorities after concerns about his fitness to fly were raised.

Pilot Arrested by RCMP

According to Canadian officials, the issue arose when a crew member reported concerns regarding the pilot’s ability to perform his duties. The Richmond Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) intervened and arrested the pilot. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, though RCMP has stated that no further details will be shared at this stage.

Following the arrest, the scheduled flight was delayed for several hours while Air India made alternate arrangements. The airline later confirmed that the flight ultimately departed safely after an alternative pilot was rostered to take over.

Transport Canada Involved in Investigation

Transport Canada has been closely involved in the investigation and has communicated with both Air India and India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure proper actions are taken. While the DGCA is the primary regulatory authority overseeing the airline's operations, Transport Canada has emphasized its commitment to taking any necessary action if safety risks are identified.

In a statement, Transport Canada reminded airlines that Canadian aviation regulations strictly prohibit crew members from operating within 12 hours of consuming alcohol or while under its influence. Additionally, airlines are required to ensure that crew members are fit for duty. Failing to adhere to these regulations could lead to serious consequences, including suspension or cancellation of flight authorizations and possible legal penalties.

Air India’s Response to the Incident

Air India responded to the incident by explaining the situation in detail. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed that Flight AI186 was delayed due to the last-minute offloading of the pilot, following concerns raised by Canadian authorities about his fitness to fly. Air India stated that, in line with safety protocols, the airline replaced the crew member with an alternate pilot to ensure the flight could proceed.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and are fully cooperating with local authorities," the Air India spokesperson said. The airline further confirmed that the pilot has been taken off flying duties for the duration of the investigation, and that disciplinary action will be considered if any violations are confirmed.

Ongoing Commitment to Aviation Safety

Transport Canada reiterated that ensuring aviation safety is its top priority and emphasized its continued efforts to monitor airline compliance with safety regulations. This incident has prompted increased scrutiny over pilot fitness assessments and adherence to safety protocols within the aviation industry.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to ensure that all necessary actions are taken to uphold the highest safety standards for air travel.