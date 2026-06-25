Air India Flight 182 Bombing Truth Revealed after 40 Years: Canada’s CSIS names Khalistani extremists behind 1985 terror attack

Nearly 40 years after the Air India Flight 182 bombing that killed 329 people, Canada’s intelligence agency CSIS has publicly linked the attack to Canada-based Khalistani extremists.

Nearly four decades after the bombing of Air India Flight 182, Canada’s intelligence agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), has explicitly linked Canada-based Khalistani extremists to the deadly attack.

In a post marking the anniversary of the tragedy, CSIS said a bomb planted by Canada-based Khalistani extremists destroyed the aircraft on June 23, 1985, killing all 329 people on board.

The agency described the bombing as the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history and a major turning point for the country’s national security agencies.

The Air India Flight 182 Tragedy

Air India Flight 182, a Boeing 747 named "Emperor Kanishka", was travelling from Toronto to Mumbai when it exploded over the Atlantic Ocean.

The aircraft was brought down by a bomb hidden inside luggage, killing all passengers and crew members. The attack remained the world’s deadliest aviation terror incident until the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Investigators later linked the bombing to members of Babbar Khalsa, a banned Khalistani extremist organisation.

In 2005, Canada designated June 23 as the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism to honour those killed in the attack.

Why CSIS Statement Is Significant

For years, India had maintained that the Air India bombing was carried out by Khalistani extremists operating from Canada. However, Canadian authorities had historically avoided directly naming the Khalistani movement in official public references to the attack.

The latest statement by CSIS marks a significant shift in the wording used by Canadian authorities.

The agency’s recent annual report also identified Canada-based Khalistani extremist groups as a national security concern, warning that some groups were involved in promoting extremist activities and supporting violence.

Investigation Failures and Delayed Justice

A Canadian public inquiry led by former Supreme Court Justice John Major in 2010 highlighted several failures in the investigation into the bombing.

The inquiry pointed to serious coordination problems between CSIS and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), along with missed intelligence opportunities.

One major criticism was that CSIS destroyed hundreds of hours of wiretap recordings related to the investigation, affecting the ability of prosecutors to build a stronger case.

The inquiry also highlighted issues including witness intimidation and security failures that delayed justice for the victims’ families.

Trial Collapse and Government Response

The 2005 criminal trial against key suspects ended with acquittals after prosecutors were unable to present enough evidence for convictions.

Following public criticism, the Canadian government launched a broader review of the failures surrounding the investigation.

In 2010, then Prime Minister Stephen Harper apologised to victims’ families, acknowledging institutional shortcomings in handling the case.

Impact on India-Canada Relations

The issue of Khalistani extremism has remained a major point of tension between India and Canada for years.

India has repeatedly accused Canada of allowing extremist elements to operate from Canadian soil, while Canadian governments have often defended their approach under free speech protections.

Relations between the two countries worsened further after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, an allegation rejected by India.

Canada’s Changing Approach Toward Khalistani Extremism

Canada’s recent statements indicate a shift in how its agencies publicly discuss Khalistani extremist networks.

In its latest security assessment, CSIS warned that some Canada-based Khalistani extremist groups were using Canadian institutions to promote extremist agendas and raise funds linked to violent activities.

The agency said these activities posed a threat to Canadian national security and interests.

A New Chapter in the Debate

The CSIS acknowledgement has renewed discussion over the decades-long debate surrounding the Air India bombing and the presence of extremist networks in Canada.

For India, the statement reinforces its long-standing position that Khalistani extremist groups played a role in the 1985 attack. For Canada, it represents a more direct recognition of the security challenges posed by extremist networks operating within its borders.