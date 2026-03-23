Air Canada Collision: Two pilots dead after flight rams truck at New York's LaGuardia airport, details here

Two firefighters were also critically injured when the incoming flight collided with a fire engine on runway 4 of the airport, according to reports

A tragic incident occurred at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Monday when an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 plane collided with a fire truck on the runway, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and co-pilot. The accident happened as the aircraft was taxiing toward a gate amid bad weather conditions.

The flight, which originated from Montreal, struck the fire truck at a speed of approximately 24 miles per hour (39 kmph), according to Flightradar24. Two firefighters were also critically injured when the incoming flight collided with a fire engine on runway 4 of the airport, according to reports

Airport shutdown

Emergency responders were quickly on the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all flights at the airport, citing an emergency. The shutdown led to significant disruptions, with incoming and outgoing flights being diverted away from LaGuardia.

The airport's website showed arriving planes being rerouted to other airports or returning to their points of origin. The FAA indicated a high likelihood of an extension to the ground stop, which was initially set to remain in place until 0530 GMT.

BREAKING UPDATE: MULTIPLE CRITICAL PATIENTS AFTER AIR CANADA FLIGHT COLLIDES WITH VEHICLE WHILE LANDING AT LAGUARDIA AIRPORT. POSSIBLE FATALITIES. https://t.co/hZWimAuwe5 pic.twitter.com/62SUgxoUkA March 23, 2026

Two police officers, who were manning the fire truck, were injured in the collision and hospitalized. They are reportedly stable. About 100 passengers were on board the flight, and their conditions were being evaluated. Photos and videos shared on social media showed damage to the nose and front section of the passenger jet.

Audio captures moment of disaster

Audio from air traffic control captured the moments before the collision, with controllers urgently warning the vehicle on the ground. One transmission said, "Truck 1 and company crossing at Delta." The tower then instructed another aircraft, "Frontier 4195, just stop there please," before issuing repeated warnings, "Truck 1 stop stop stop. Stop Truck 1, STOP."

The incident comes as LaGuardia Airport was already grappling with massive congestion linked to a funding standoff affecting the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Travelers had reported waiting up to three hours for check-in as staffing shortages disrupted operations nationwide.

Many TSA agents are staying off duty while those who show up are working without pay. Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has offered to pay their salaries