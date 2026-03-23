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Air Canada Collision: Montreal-New York flight collides with ground vehicle at LaGuardia airport runway, several injured

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground ​stop for ⁠all planes at the airport until 0530 GMT, according to a notice from the ⁠regulator.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 11:29 AM IST

Air Canada Collision: Montreal-New York flight collides with ground vehicle at LaGuardia airport runway, several injured
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An Air Canada Express plane, operated by Jazz Aviation, collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Monday evening, leaving four firefighters critically injured. The incident occurred as the CRJ-900 aircraft, carrying around 100 passengers, was taxiing toward a gate amid bad weather.

Emergency response 

Emergency responders were quickly on the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all flights at the airport, citing an emergency. The shutdown led to significant disruptions, with incoming and outgoing flights being diverted away from LaGuardia.

According to Flightradar24, the aircraft struck the fire truck at a speed of about 24 miles per hour (39 kmph).

Photos and videos shared on social media showed damage to the nose and front section of the passenger jet. The four firefighters injured in the collision are reportedly in critical condition. The conditions of the passengers on board are being evaluated.

Air traffic control audio reveals chaos

Audio from air traffic control captured the moments before the collision, with controllers urgently warning the vehicle on the ground. One transmission said, "Truck 1 and company crossing at Delta." The tower then instructed another aircraft, "Frontier 4195, just stop there please," before issuing repeated warnings: "Truck 1 stop stop stop. Stop Truck 1, STOP."

The incident comes as LaGuardia Airport was already grappling with massive congestion linked to a funding standoff affecting the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Travellers had reported waiting up to three hours for check-in as staffing shortages disrupted operations nationwide.

The FAA indicated a high likelihood of an extension to the ground stop, which was initially set to remain in place until 0530 GMT. In a separate notice to airmen, the regulator said the airport could remain shut until 1800 GMT 

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Air Canada Collision: Montreal-New York flight collides with ground vehicle at LaGuardia airport runway, several injured
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