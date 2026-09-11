The 154-page report, released on Thursday, outlines how governments, criminal groups and others exploited Anthropic's advanced AI models to develop biological weapons, conduct espionage, disseminate propaganda and carry out other malicious acts.

Anthropic’s AI chatbot Claude may have been used by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen to develop software for guided missiles, a threat intelligence report by the tech firm indicates.

The 154-page report, released on Thursday, outlines how governments, criminal groups and others exploited Anthropic's advanced AI models to develop biological weapons, conduct espionage, disseminate propaganda and carry out other malicious acts.

A key revelation was that a Yemen-based group leveraged Claude Code to work on guidance, navigation and control software for a guided rocket and other missile programmes. While Anthropic did not name the group, details in the report indicate the Houthis, who have amassed a considerable arsenal of missiles and drones.

According to Anthropic, the "threat actors" were also working on a ballistic missile with a claimed range of more than 2,000 km and a missile variant equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle. The company said there was no evidence that they had successfully deployed an operational guided weapon, although they did test-fire a guided rocket that reportedly failed.

Anthropic said a weapons engineering cell operating out of northern Yemen was working on three missile programmes. One was a guided rocket that used a commercially available, phone-class flight computer and final-phase homing guidance.

The second was a multistage ballistic missile with a stated range of more than 2,000 kilometres. The third, described as the “R2000” set, comprised several missile variants, including a hypersonic glide vehicle.

The militants leveraged Claude Code to build guidance, navigation and control software, or GNC, which is used to steer and stabilise a flying vehicle.

According to Anthropic, Claude was used to integrate an open-source autopilot system with a phone-grade flight computer. The AI assisted in writing control and position-estimation software, tuning control parameters, running firmware builds and conducting flight simulations.

The operators also ran several Claude instances at once, with different tasks assigned to each. One instance handled coding, another handled research, while a third was used to review the first one’s work.

Anthropic said its safeguards blocked many requests but couldn't stop all of them. "The actors used a variety of tactics to evade our safeguards, including hiding their goals and the products the software was meant for, and they split their work across multiple sessions, so no single session revealed their full intent," it said.

Hours after the guided missile test ended in failure, the group went back to Claude to diagnose the problem.

Anthropic said it spotted the activity during an internal investigation, blocked accounts linked to the actors and shared information with partners in the public and private sector.

The Yemen case was among six instances where Anthropic found attempts to use Claude for conventional weapons development. The remaining cases involved actors from China and Russia, working on firearms, missiles, armed drones, bombs and other munitions.

The report also flagged the use of Claude for cyber operations, surveillance and propaganda. Anthropic pointed to Russian espionage and “smash-and-grab” cyberattacks, along with China-linked surveillance efforts targeting Uyghurs in Syria and domestic dissidents.

It also documented propaganda-related activity involving Russia, Malaysia, Iran and Bangladesh.

Anthropic said some of its most troubling findings related to biological research. It identified five instances where scientists used its AI models for research that could potentially assist in developing biological weapons.