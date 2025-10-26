'AI minister pregnant with 83 children': Albanian PM Edi Rama makes bizarre announcement

"We took quite a risk today with Diella here and we did very well. So for the first time Diella is pregnant and with 83 children," 61-year-old Rama said at the Global Dialogue in the German capital Berlin. Read on for more on this.

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama made a puzzling announcement, saying the country's artificially intelligent (AI) minister Diella is "pregnant" with 83 children. He was referring to plans to create dozens of assistants, one for each member of parliament from his Socialist Party. "We took quite a risk today with Diella here and we did very well. So for the first time Diella is pregnant and with 83 children," 61-year-old Rama said at the Global Dialogue in the German capital Berlin.

What did PM Edi Rama say?

Rama explained that the AI assistants will record everything that happens in the parliament house and keep members informed about discussions or events they might miss. "Each one...will serve as an assistant for them who will participate in parliamentary sessions, and will keep a record of everything that happens and will suggest members of parliament. These children will have the knowledge of their mother," the Albanian leader said, adding he expects the system to be fully operational by end of 2026. "For example, if you go for coffee and forget to come back to work, this child will say what was said when you were not in the hall, and will say who you should counter-attack," he informed.

What is Diella and what does it do?

In September, Albania became the first country in the world to appoint a non-human government minister. Diella -- which means Sun -- has been tasked with making the nation's public procurement system fully transparent and corruption-free. The AI minister is displayed as a woman dressed in traditional Albanian attire. Diella has been given responsibility of taking all decisions related to public tenders, a move aimed at making the process 100 percent free from corruption, according to the government.