AI makes groundbreaking discovery on Lunar surface! Finds 2 caves which could help in..., know how it happened

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used in an infinite number of tasks, ranging from small to large, by anyone and everyone. However, its capabilities have been expanded to such an extent that it is now being used beyond the Earth. It is now being used to explore the moon, too. The latest use of AI to explore the moon has resulted in the discovery of two caves on the moon that could possibly become safe habitats for future astronauts. Daniel Le Corre, a researcher and student of engineering, mathematics, and physics at Kent University, made the discovery. As the impact of AI has been seen almost everywhere globally, its capabilities are now being exploited beyond Earth.

What is ESSA?

The University of Kent said that the research of Daniel Le Corre was only restricted to 0.3% of the Moon's surface, and he was still able to make such a big discovery of two craters. For the research, Daniel used a special AI model, known as ESSA, which means ‘Entrances to Sub-Surface Areas’. This AI was designed for and trained to analyze NASA satellite images and identify specific-sized craters. With its massive capabilities, ESSA was able to quickly analyse the moon’s surface and therefore made the discovery of these two new caves possible.

The researchers have named these craters South Marius Hills Pit (SMHP) and Belkovich A Pit (BAP). One of the caves, the SMHP was found in an area where lava tubes are suspected to exist, but these were not seen before. On the other hand, BAP was found near the northern pole, where ice is expected to exist. These craters are likely to be linked with underground caves, which could be used to shield astronauts from small meteorites.