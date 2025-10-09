Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AI makes groundbreaking discovery on Lunar surface! Finds 2 caves which could help in..., know how it happened

Sameer Wankhede breaks silence after Delhi HC summons Red Chillies, Netflix in defamation case: 'I am fighting for...'

DNA TV Show: Why Trump wants Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma buys Tesla Model Y with special number plate '3015'; Check price and its meaning

NTA makes BIG announcement for JEE, NEET, CUET candidates, they can no longer choose...; know all about the new changes

Meet IAS Sanskriti Jain, who gets royal farewell on golden palanquin, transferred to...

Who is Jonathan Rinderknecht? Man arrested as suspect in intentionally setting deadly California's Palisades fire

'Rohit Sharma was disrespected, Virat Kohli felt unwanted': Ex-India star blasts Gautam Gambhir and Co in explosive rant

Deepika Padukone faces backlash for wearing hijab in Abu Dhabi tourism ad: 'She is not feminist, she is just anti-Hindu'

Uttar Pradesh: Six injured after blast in parked scooters in Kanpur, forensics team at spot

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
AI makes groundbreaking discovery on Lunar surface! Finds 2 caves which could help in..., know how it happened

AI makes groundbreaking discovery on Lunar surface! Finds 2 caves which could he

Sameer Wankhede breaks silence after Delhi HC summons Red Chillies, Netflix in defamation case: 'I am fighting for...'

Sameer Wankhede breaks silence after Delhi HC summons Red Chillies, Netflix

DNA TV Show: Why Trump wants Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan

DNA TV Show: Why Trump wants Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeWorld

WORLD

AI makes groundbreaking discovery on Lunar surface! Finds 2 caves which could help in..., know how it happened

The latest use of AI to explore the moon has resulted in the discovery of two caves on the moon that could possibly become safe habitats for future astronauts. Daniel Le Corre made the discovery.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 12:15 AM IST

AI makes groundbreaking discovery on Lunar surface! Finds 2 caves which could help in..., know how it happened
Researchers have discovered two caves on the moon with the help of AI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used in an infinite number of tasks, ranging from small to large, by anyone and everyone. However, its capabilities have been expanded to such an extent that it is now being used beyond the Earth. It is now being used to explore the moon, too. The latest use of AI to explore the moon has resulted in the discovery of two caves on the moon that could possibly become safe habitats for future astronauts. Daniel Le Corre, a researcher and student of engineering, mathematics, and physics at Kent University, made the discovery. As the impact of AI has been seen almost everywhere globally, its capabilities are now being exploited beyond Earth.

What is ESSA?

The University of Kent said that the research of Daniel Le Corre was only restricted to 0.3% of the Moon's surface, and he was still able to make such a big discovery of two craters. For the research, Daniel used a special AI model, known as ESSA, which means ‘Entrances to Sub-Surface Areas’. This AI was designed for and trained to analyze NASA satellite images and identify specific-sized craters. With its massive capabilities, ESSA was able to quickly analyse the moon’s surface and therefore made the discovery of these two new caves possible.

The researchers have named these craters South Marius Hills Pit (SMHP) and Belkovich A Pit (BAP). One of the caves, the SMHP was found in an area where lava tubes are suspected to exist, but these were not seen before. On the other hand, BAP was found near the northern pole, where ice is expected to exist. These craters are likely to be linked with underground caves, which could be used to shield astronauts from small meteorites. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to allow changing travel dates on confirmed tickets from..., know benefits, new policy
Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to allow changing travel dates on conf
Amit Shah bats for 'Swadeshi' as he declares moving to new mail ID, it is...; check name, features, and more
Amit Shah bats for 'Swadeshi' as he declares moving to new mail ID, it is...
Gautam Gambhir to host 'open-air' dinner at his residence for Team India ahead of IND vs WI Delhi Test, reports claim...
Gautam Gambhir to host 'open-air' dinner at his residence for Team India...
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, will inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport; know key details
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, will inaugurate new airport
Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar reveals dermatologist’s hack to prevent sun spots, 'My dermat recently reminded me that...'
Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar reveals dermatologist’s hack to prevent sun spots
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE