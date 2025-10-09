AI makes groundbreaking discovery on Lunar surface! Finds 2 caves which could help in..., know how it happened
Sameer Wankhede breaks silence after Delhi HC summons Red Chillies, Netflix in defamation case: 'I am fighting for...'
DNA TV Show: Why Trump wants Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan
Rohit Sharma buys Tesla Model Y with special number plate '3015'; Check price and its meaning
NTA makes BIG announcement for JEE, NEET, CUET candidates, they can no longer choose...; know all about the new changes
Meet IAS Sanskriti Jain, who gets royal farewell on golden palanquin, transferred to...
Who is Jonathan Rinderknecht? Man arrested as suspect in intentionally setting deadly California's Palisades fire
'Rohit Sharma was disrespected, Virat Kohli felt unwanted': Ex-India star blasts Gautam Gambhir and Co in explosive rant
Deepika Padukone faces backlash for wearing hijab in Abu Dhabi tourism ad: 'She is not feminist, she is just anti-Hindu'
Uttar Pradesh: Six injured after blast in parked scooters in Kanpur, forensics team at spot
WORLD
The latest use of AI to explore the moon has resulted in the discovery of two caves on the moon that could possibly become safe habitats for future astronauts. Daniel Le Corre made the discovery.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used in an infinite number of tasks, ranging from small to large, by anyone and everyone. However, its capabilities have been expanded to such an extent that it is now being used beyond the Earth. It is now being used to explore the moon, too. The latest use of AI to explore the moon has resulted in the discovery of two caves on the moon that could possibly become safe habitats for future astronauts. Daniel Le Corre, a researcher and student of engineering, mathematics, and physics at Kent University, made the discovery. As the impact of AI has been seen almost everywhere globally, its capabilities are now being exploited beyond Earth.
The University of Kent said that the research of Daniel Le Corre was only restricted to 0.3% of the Moon's surface, and he was still able to make such a big discovery of two craters. For the research, Daniel used a special AI model, known as ESSA, which means ‘Entrances to Sub-Surface Areas’. This AI was designed for and trained to analyze NASA satellite images and identify specific-sized craters. With its massive capabilities, ESSA was able to quickly analyse the moon’s surface and therefore made the discovery of these two new caves possible.
The researchers have named these craters South Marius Hills Pit (SMHP) and Belkovich A Pit (BAP). One of the caves, the SMHP was found in an area where lava tubes are suspected to exist, but these were not seen before. On the other hand, BAP was found near the northern pole, where ice is expected to exist. These craters are likely to be linked with underground caves, which could be used to shield astronauts from small meteorites.