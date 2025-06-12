US President Donald Trump on Thursday, i.e., June12, expressed grief over the Air India plane crash tragedy in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, calling it "the worst in aviation history".

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, i.e., June12, expressed grief over the Air India plane crash tragedy in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, calling it "the worst in aviation history". As per an official statement by the White House, President Trump said that he assured all possible assistance, if required.

"The plane crash was terrible. I've already told them if there is anything we can do. It's a big country, a strong country. They'll handle it, I'm sure. But I let them know that anything we can do, we'll be over there immediately. It was a horrific crash. It looks like most are gone. They actually may have a couple of survivors... Nobody has any idea what it might be. We saw the plane. It looked like it was flying pretty well. It didn't look like there was an explosion. Just looked like the engines had maybe lost power. That is a terrible crash. It's one of the worst in aviation history..." said the US President.

An Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport. "On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight Al-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official.

Confirming the incident, Air India said that among the 242 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 Britishers, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national. "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the airline said.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience, the official further added. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site, said the official. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen at the accident spot.

With inputs from ANI