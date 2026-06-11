Ahead of PM Modi's visit, France offers tech transfer and Indian weapons integration for 114 Rafales

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to France for the G7 Summit, the country has signalled its willingness to transfer technology and integrate Indian-made weapons into the proposed 114 Rafale fighter jets.

The upcoming 114 Rafales will be acquired under the Make in India scheme. (AI-Generated)

In a major boost to the Make in India initiative, France has signalled its willingness to transfer technology and integrate Indian-made weapons into the 114 Rafale fighter jets being considered by the Indian Air Force (IAF). This development came just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France for the G7 Summit. French diplomats have reportedly said that the proposed deal is being shaped around India's Make in India programme and even stressed that Paris no longer views defence cooperation with New Delhi as a traditional 'customer-supplier' relationship.

''Yes, we are comfortable sharing technology, and ‘Make in India’ will be part of the deal. Integration of local weapons is also a part of the deal,'' Tribune India reported, quoting Top French diplomatic sources.

Indian-made weapons could be integrated into Rafales

India has sent a formal Letter of Request (LoR) to France for the purchase of an additional 114 Rafale fighter jets. The LoR is a formal government-to-government document required to initiate the government-to-government defence procurement process.

The new Rafale fighter jets will be acquired under the Make in India scheme through a partnership deal between Dassault Aviation and an Indian company. Reportedly, the engine, airframe, and avionics are part of the Transfer of Technology (ToT).