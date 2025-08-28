Ahead of PM Modi's China visit, Beijing congratulates New Delhi over..., says, 'both countries are at a critical...'

Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India.

Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India. President Xi pointed out that "China and India are both ancient civilisations, major developing countries and important members of the Global South."

In a post on social media platform X, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong highlighted that both countries are at a "critical stage in their respective modernisation drive."

"The development of China-India relations demonstrates that it is the right choice for both sides to become partners for mutual success and realise a cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant, which completely serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples," the Chinese envoy noted.

Further, the Chinese envoy noted that both sides "should view and handle China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and seek ways for neighbouring major countries to get along in peaceful coexistence, mutual trust and mutual benefit, and common development, and jointly push forward world multipolarization and democracy in international relations."

"President Xi expressed his readiness to work with President Murmu, taking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity, to promote strategic mutual trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, deepen communication and coordination on major international affairs, jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in China-India border regions, advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development, so as to contribute to world peace and prosperity," Chinese envoy wrote in his post on X.

Responding to the message, President Droupadi Murmu said, "India and China are two large neighbours who represent a third of humanity. Stable, predictable and amicable bilateral relations will bring major benefits to us both, as indeed to the world."

"Let us utilise the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations to work towards the healthy and stable development of India-China bilateral relations," the post added.

