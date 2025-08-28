Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Massive setback for Team India as Shubman Gill ruled out of Duleep Trophy, Asia Cup 2025 participation in doubt

Sachin Tendulkar and family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, WATCH here

Ahead of PM Modi's China visit, Beijing congratulates New Delhi over..., says, 'both countries are at a critical...'

Centre calls impact of Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff ‘short term’, proposes these measures to lessen it

Will Cheteshwar Pujara take up coaching after retirement? Veteran batter drops massive hint

On Trump's tariffs: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'friendship can't exist amid...'

India remains defiant in face of US threats, set to buy more Russian oil in September

‘Is this real?’: Woman claims to have all ribs removed for..., internet in disbelief

Day after Donald Trump's 50% tariff comes in effect, Russia hits back at US’ ‘Modi’s War’ remark, says, ‘If oil is cheap...’

Hridayapoorvam X review: Mohanlal scores hat-trick with 'excellent family entertainer' after L2 Empuraan, Thudarum; say viewers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Massive setback for Team India as Shubman Gill ruled out of Duleep Trophy, Asia Cup 2025 participation in doubt

Shubman Gill ruled out of Duleep Trophy, Asia Cup 2025 participation in doubt

Sachin Tendulkar and family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, WATCH here

Sachin Tendulkar and family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, WATCH he

Ahead of PM Modi's China visit, Beijing congratulates New Delhi over..., says, 'both countries are at a critical...'

Ahead of PM Modi's China visit, Beijing congratulates New Delhi over..., says...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

Ahead of PM Modi's China visit, Beijing congratulates New Delhi over..., says, 'both countries are at a critical...'

Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 09:04 PM IST

Ahead of PM Modi's China visit, Beijing congratulates New Delhi over..., says, 'both countries are at a critical...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India. President Xi pointed out that "China and India are both ancient civilisations, major developing countries and important members of the Global South."

In a post on social media platform X, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong highlighted that both countries are at a "critical stage in their respective modernisation drive."

"The development of China-India relations demonstrates that it is the right choice for both sides to become partners for mutual success and realise a cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant, which completely serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples," the Chinese envoy noted.

Further, the Chinese envoy noted that both sides "should view and handle China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and seek ways for neighbouring major countries to get along in peaceful coexistence, mutual trust and mutual benefit, and common development, and jointly push forward world multipolarization and democracy in international relations."

"President Xi expressed his readiness to work with President Murmu, taking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity, to promote strategic mutual trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, deepen communication and coordination on major international affairs, jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in China-India border regions, advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development, so as to contribute to world peace and prosperity," Chinese envoy wrote in his post on X.

Responding to the message, President Droupadi Murmu said, "India and China are two large neighbours who represent a third of humanity. Stable, predictable and amicable bilateral relations will bring major benefits to us both, as indeed to the world."

"Let us utilise the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations to work towards the healthy and stable development of India-China bilateral relations," the post added.

ALSO READ | China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...'

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'LPG Cylinders, FD Interest Rates And ....': Check out THESE 5 key rule changes that may directly affect your pocket starting September 1
Check out THESE 5 key rule changes that may affect your pocket from September 1
Highest paid cricketers list: R Ashwin holds 5th spot, know where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya stand”
Highest paid cricketers list: R Ashwin holds 5th spot, know where Virat Kohli
Chhattisgarh Horror: Man brutally kills mother with axe, sits near body singing for hours; attacks police, watch video
Chhattisgarh Horror: Man brutally kills mother with axe, sits near body...
Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?
Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US loss
Why has Donald Trump threatened to 'destroy' China? He says, 'If I play those cards...', what are these cards?
Why has Trump threatened to 'destroy' China? He says, 'If I play those cards...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE