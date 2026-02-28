FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ahead of 'Operation Epic Fury', did Donald Trump give green signal to Iran strikes despite 'high-risk, high-reward' warning?

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka end Pakistan's semifinal hopes despite 5-run defeat; Dasun Shanaka shines

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta rolls out 'Morning Nutrition Programme', nearly 90,000 students to get daily boost

PAK vs SL: How can Pakistan reach T20 World Cup semifinal after scoring 212 against Sri Lanka?

Spirit: Who's the mystery girl with Vivek Oberoi? Netizens say 'she ain't Triptii Dimri, but Nikita Dutta'

Who Was Ali Shamkhani? Khamenei’s top aide and key advisor reportedly killed in Israeli strikes

US-Iran War blows double whammy to India: From oil bills to diplomatic tightrope walk, from trade disruptions to stock market fall, all explained

PAK vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan surpasses Virat Kohli, shatters Indian legend’s 12-year-old record

From Al Dhafra airbase in UAE to Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain: Full list of major US military bases in Middle East

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi eyes major overhaul; Salman Agha's captaincy under threat after T20 World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ahead of 'Operation Epic Fury', did Donald Trump give green signal to Iran strikes despite 'high-risk, high-reward' warning?

Ahead of Operation Epic Fury, did Trump greenlight Iran strikes despite 'high-ri

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka end Pakistan's semifinal hopes despite 5-run defeat; Dasun Shanaka shines

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka end Pakistan's semifinal hopes despite 5-run defea

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta rolls out 'Morning Nutrition Programme', nearly 90,000 students to get daily boost

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta rolls out 'Morning Nutrition Programme'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes

US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured

Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date

Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history

HomeWorld

WORLD

Ahead of 'Operation Epic Fury', did Donald Trump give green signal to Iran strikes despite 'high-risk, high-reward' warning?

As per a latest report, Donald Trump was briefed on 'high-risk, high-reward' ahead of 'Operation Epic Fury' launched against Iran. Know the whole story below.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 11:53 PM IST

Ahead of 'Operation Epic Fury', did Donald Trump give green signal to Iran strikes despite 'high-risk, high-reward' warning?
Israel and the US jointly attacked Iran, and the Pentagon named it 'Operation Epic Fury'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tensions between Iran and the United States reached a new level after the US, along with Israel, began its military attack on Saturday, February 28. Ahead of this attack, US President Donald Trump got briefings about the level of risk involved in such an operation, but was also told about the generational shift in the Middle East region in favour of the US. Yes, you read it right! As per a report by Reuters, a US official told the international news agency about the risk of major US casualties ahead of the operation in Iran. The report further states that the official who spoke to Reuters, on the condition of anonymity, said that briefers described the operation to the US President as a high-risk, high-reward scenario.

The Pentagon termed this launch as 'Operation Epic Fury', where the US and Israeli militaries struck several areas across Iran. In reply, Iran also launched strikes against Israel and several other Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Later, Trump also acknowledged that the stakes involved in this operation may cost the lives of several 'courageous Americans'. ''But we're doing this not for now, we're doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted death to America and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder ... We're not gonna put up with it any longer,'' Trump said in a video address announcing the beginning of the operation against Iran.

Another US official confirmed that ahead of the strikes on Iran, the White House was briefed on the number of risks involved in the operation, including retaliatory strikes on US military bases in the region and Iranian proxies attacking US troops in Iraq and Syria.

The official even said that despite the huge military infrastructure by the US in the region, there were limits to the air defence systems.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ahead of 'Operation Epic Fury', did Donald Trump give green signal to Iran strikes despite 'high-risk, high-reward' warning?
Ahead of Operation Epic Fury, did Trump greenlight Iran strikes despite 'high-ri
T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka end Pakistan's semifinal hopes despite 5-run defeat; Dasun Shanaka shines
T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka end Pakistan's semifinal hopes despite 5-run defea
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta rolls out 'Morning Nutrition Programme', nearly 90,000 students to get daily boost
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta rolls out 'Morning Nutrition Programme'
PAK vs SL: How can Pakistan reach T20 World Cup semifinal after scoring 212 against Sri Lanka?
PAK vs SL: How can Pakistan reach T20 World Cup semifinal after scoring 212
Spirit: Who's the mystery girl with Vivek Oberoi? Netizens say 'she ain't Triptii Dimri, but Nikita Dutta'
Spirit: Who's the mystery girl with Vivek? Netizens say 'she is Nikita Dutta'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement