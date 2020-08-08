Ahead of national elections, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern pays visit to Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland

New Zealand's much loved Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited the Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland, ahead of the national elections scheduled in September. The Radha Krishna Temple is a part of Mahatma Gandhi Centre, run by the Auckland Indian Association.

PM Ardern, following Indian traditions, removed her sandals before entering the temple. She participated in the 'aarti' and also received 'prasad' from the priest.

The Indian envoy to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi was also present on this occasion. On PM Ardern's visit to the temple, he said, "She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal."

Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand ⁦@jacindaardern⁩ at ⁦@indiannewslink⁩ event on 6 Aug 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal. pic.twitter.com/Adn25UE1cO August 8, 2020

A video of PM Ardern's visit to the temple has gone viral, where she can be seen getting out of her car and entering the temple.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visited Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland. pic.twitter.com/GaL6cueo5E — Zoya (@Zoya_nafidi) August 7, 2020

The Hindi language has emerged as the fourth largest spoken language across New Zealand as Indians constitute 5% of the Kiwi population.

Elections to be held in September

People in New Zealand will cast their votes for the national elections on September 19 and as per polls, Jacinda Ardern led-Labour Party is tipped to return to power.

The 40-year old was recently praised across the world for her steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand.

The island country has so far witnessed a total of 1,219 confirmed COVID-19 infections.