Ahead of meeting with Russian President Putin, Donald Trump slams Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over 'land' swap refusal: 'BAD…STUPID!'

US President Donald Trump on Monday criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over his refusal to cede territory to Russia. He said, 'I get along with Zelensky, but, you know, I disagree with what he's done. Very, very severely disagree.' What did Ukrainian President Zelensky said?

ANI

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 01:30 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Ahead of meeting with Russian President Putin, Donald Trump slams Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over 'land' swap refusal: 'BAD…STUPID!'

US President Donald Trump on Monday criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over his refusal to cede territory to Russia, saying he "disagrees very, very severely" with the Ukrainian leader's stance, according to The Hill.

"I get along with Zelensky, but, you know, I disagree with what he's done. Very, very severely disagree. This is a war that should have never happened," Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to Russia's more than three-year conflict with Ukraine, The Hill reported.

In an effort to broker an end to the ongoing war, Trump announced last week that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. The meeting will reportedly include discussions about some territorial swapping for "the betterment of both" countries, a proposal Zelensky strongly opposed on Saturday, The Hill noted.

"Of course, we will not give Russia any awards for what it has done. The Ukrainian people deserve peace," Zelensky said, adding that "all partners" must understand peace and that "Ukrainians will not give their land to an occupier."

Trump expressed frustration with Zelensky's resistance to territorial concessions. "I was a little bothered by the fact that Zelensky was saying, 'Well, I have to get constitutional approval.' I mean, he's got approval to go into war and kill everybody, but he needs approval to do a land swap -- because there'll be some land swapping going on," Trump stated, according to The Hill.

The US President emphasised that the land swap would be "for the good of Ukraine," while acknowledging the complexities involved. "So, it's good and there's bad, but it's very complex, because you have lines that are very uneven, and there'll be some swapping. There'll be some changes in land," he added.

Trump's remarks come after his special envoy Steve Witkoff met Putin in Moscow last week, during which the Russian leader reportedly proposed a ceasefire that would require Ukraine to withdraw its military from the Donetsk region, allowing Kremlin control alongside Luhansk, The Hill reported.

Zelensky has not been invited to the upcoming summit with Putin. Trump said Monday he hopes a meeting between Zelensky and Putin, with or without his presence, would take place following the Alaska talks. "We're going to have a meeting with Vladimir Putin, and at the end of that meeting, probably in the first two minutes, I'll know exactly whether or not a deal can be made," Trump said.

"Ultimately, I'm going to put the two of them in a room. I'll be there, or I won't be there, and I think it'll get solved," the US President added, according to The Hill. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

