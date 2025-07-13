Ahead of EAM Jaishankar's visit, China issues BIG warning to India over Dalai Lama reincarnation, says, 'shooting oneself in foot...'

Ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to China, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi on Sunday said "the issue of the Dalai Lama’s succession is a thorn in China-India relations".

Ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to China, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi on Sunday said "the issue of the Dalai Lama’s succession is a thorn in China-India relations". Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy, posted on X without naming anyone that "some people from strategic and academic communities in India" had made, what she called "improper remarks" on the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation.

"As professionals in foreign affairs, they should be fully cognizant of the sensitivity of issues related to Xizang (the Chinese term for Tibet)," Yu said, reiterating that "succession of the Dalai Lama is inherently an internal affair of China".

"Indian government has made political commitments to China. It recognizes that Xizang Autonomous Region is part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China and India does not allow Tibetans to engage in political activities against China in India", she added.

Calling the Tibet-related issue a "thorn in India-China ties", she added, "Playing the “Xizang card” will definitely end up shooting oneself in the foot."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Dalai Lama reincarnation

Minister of parliamentary and minority affairs Kiren Rijiju, who sat next to the Dalai Lama during the birthday event, said that the Dalai Lama is a defining spiritual leader for Buddhists, asserting that the decision about his reincarnation should be made according to traditions. "No one else has the right", he said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs, in an official statement, said that "India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion." EAM Jaishankar is set to visit Tianjin on July 15 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers’ meeting and will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines, for the first time since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.