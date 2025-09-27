Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ahead of Donald Trump, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu meet at White House, US President has issued BIG statement on Gaza war, claims, 'We have a deal to end...'

Ahead of Donald Trump, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu meet at White House, US President expressed confidence that a breakthrough was imminent in efforts to end the Gaza conflict,

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 07:48 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Ahead of Donald Trump, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu meet at White House, US President has issued BIG statement on Gaza war, claims, 'We have a deal to end...'
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United States President Donald Trump (Image: ABC news)
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) expressed confidence that a breakthrough was imminent in efforts to end the Gaza conflict. Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump said, "It's looking like we have a deal on Gaza. I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back. It's gonna be a deal that will end the war."

Trump unveiled a 21-point initiative to end the Gaza war during meetings with Arab leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's addresses UNGA: 'Israel must finish...'

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel's determination to eliminate Hamas in Gaza, declaring that Israel isn't done yet and will continue operations to root out the militant group from Gaza City.

Netanyahu's statement at the United Nations General Assembly contrasts with President Donald Trump's optimism about a potential deal to end the conflict, mediated by Qatar with US backing, which has stalled following Israel's bombing of Hamas leaders in Doha.

His remarks came minutes after Benjamin Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly that his country will continue to fight in Gaza and "finish the job" of eliminating Hamas "as fast as possible". "The final remnants of Hamas are holed up in Gaza City. They vow to repeat the atrocities of Oct. 7," he said. "That is why Israel must finish the job. That is why we want to do so," said Netanyahu.

Trump-Netanyahu meet

Netanyahu will meet with Trump on Monday at the White House, where the U.S. leader will brief him on his conversations with Gulf and Arab leaders on his administration's 21-point plan for how Gaza will be run and reconstructed when the war ends, reported Politico.

Trump assured leaders he won't allow Netanyahu to annex the West Bank, despite Israel's expanded settlements and security control. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have advanced into Gaza City, with Netanyahu identifying it as Hamas's last stronghold, amidst humanitarian concerns and civilian displacement.

More than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's operation launched after the surprise Hamas assault on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
