Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ahead of Asim Munir's visit to US, Pakistan issues BIG statement on Kashmir issue: 'Will want to make...'

Delhi takes BIG step as it passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Justice to all...'

Chhaava world television premiere: When, where to watch Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer blockbuster film on TV

DNA TV Show: Will Israel bring a ceasefire between India and Trump?

Days after Coldplay row, ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron gets involved in this scandal, spends whopping amount on...

Andhera trailer: Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla fight sinister forces in supernatural thriller; Prime Video show to premiere on...

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 60 Rakhi wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, greetings for brothers, sisters

After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ahead of Asim Munir's visit to US, Pakistan issues BIG statement on Kashmir issue: 'Will want to make...'

Ahead of Asim Munir's visit to US, Pakistan issues BIG statement on Kashmir issu

Chhaava world television premiere: When, where to watch Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer blockbuster film on TV

Chhaava world television premiere: When, where to watch Vicky Kaushal film on TV

DNA TV Show: Will Israel bring a ceasefire between India and Trump?

DNA TV Show: Will Israel bring a ceasefire between India and Trump?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeWorld

WORLD

Ahead of Asim Munir's visit to US, Pakistan issues BIG statement on Kashmir issue: 'Will want to make...'

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, the latter said on Friday that it would welcome any help from the US or other countries to resolve the Kashmir issue. Its Foreign Office spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, stated that the country wants to "take the route of diplomacy".

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 12:35 AM IST

Ahead of Asim Munir's visit to US, Pakistan issues BIG statement on Kashmir issue: 'Will want to make...'
Ahead of Asim Munir's visit to US, Pakistan issues BIG statement on Kashmir issue: 'Will want to make...'

TRENDING NOW

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, the latter said on Friday that it would welcome any help from the US or other countries to resolve the Kashmir issue. Its Foreign Office spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, stated this at his weekly press briefing after being asked about the US interest in the Kashmir issue. He said, “About the US' interest in settlement of the Kashmir issue, we welcome help not only from the US but any country which can help stabilise the situation and move towards resolution of the Kashmir dispute, which is at the heart of issues of peace and security in South Asia. We will welcome that.”

Pakistan on Kashmir issue post Op Sindoor

Ali Khan was asked that whether Pakistan and India connected after the four-day conflict in May post Operation Sindoor to resolve issues, to which Khan responded by saying that there was no such contact and added that “we welcome the US' interest to work with the two sides for the resolution of this issue”. “Our overall diplomatic position is well known. We want to take the route of diplomacy, but it is the Indian side which has to make up its mind. And so far, there are no contacts between our two sides, except for the routine diplomatic contact,” he said.

India rejects multi-party on Kashmir issue

India maintains that it does not want any third-party involvement in its discussions with Pakistan. The Simla Agreement signed between the two countries in 1972 rejects any third-party mediation on the Kashmir issue. India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

Talking about the terrorism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, he said Pakistan highlighted the issue of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan on several occasions.

He also rejected speculation about any secret agreement with the US to extract minerals. "There is no question of any secret agreements or Pakistan compromising on its national interest. At the same time, there is a mechanism through which we invite Foreign Investment,” he said.

He also rejected as “baseless" the allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the Ukraine conflict and said Islamabad has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities on the issue.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet 2nd richest Bollywood actress, who is 4 times richer than her husband, gave many superhit films, her net worth is Rs...
Meet 2nd richest Bollywood actress, who is 4 times richer than her husband, gave
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Send these sweet wishes, messages, quotes to your sister
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Send these sweet wishes, messages, quotes to your sister
How much did Rajinikanth charge for Coolie? Superstar's earnings from Rs 350 crore film will shock you; Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan's fees also revealed
How much did Rajinikanth charge for Coolie? Superstar's earnings will shock you
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar set to launch...; days after becoming brand ambassador for...
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar set to launch...; days after becoming
Lucky encounter: WATCH viral video of a rare clouded mother leopard playing with her cubs in Northeast Indian forests
WATCH viral video of a rare clouded mother leopard playing with her cubs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE