Ahead of Alaska meet with Putin, Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says, 'If I weren't the President...'

WORLD
US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, i.e., August 14, said that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin won't "mess around" with him ahead of a summit between the two leaders in Alaska. Trump claimed that Putin would have gained full control of Ukraine, if he were not the President.
"I think President Putin would like to see a deal. I think if I weren't President, he would take over all of Ukraine. It's a a war that should never have happened. In my opinion, if I weren't President, he would much rather take off, take over all of Ukraine. But I am President, he is not going to mess around with me", Trump said during a media interaction.
According to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, Trump and Putin will meet one-on-one on Friday, i.e., August 15, in Alaska before holding a joint press conference.
Earlier, Donald Trump had warned that he would impose "very severe consequences" if Russia doesn't stop the war even after the Alaska meet. Meanwhile, the US President has said that he hoped to use the Friday meet to set up a "quick second meeting" involving the Ukrainian President.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday, i.e., August 13, warned that Washington could increase the secondary tariffs on India if "things don't go well" between the two leaders in Alaska. "We've put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could if things don't go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up." Initially, Trump had announced a 25 percent tariff on India. Later, he announced an additional 25 percent tariff on New Delhi, taking the total levy to 50 percent. Trump cited India's reported business with Russia as a reason to impose additional sanctions.