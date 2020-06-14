Headlines

Agency employee used pepper spray on anti-racist protesters ahead of Trump's photo-op: US Secret Service

Trump had face a lot of backlashes for standing outside St John church in Washington for minutes holding a Bible in his right hand on Monday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 14, 2020, 12:34 PM IST

The US Secret Service reported on Saturday (local time) that an agency employee used pepper spray on the anti-racism protesters ahead of President Donald Trump's photo-op at a local church on June 1 in attempts clear the Lafayette Square.

"Released information stating the agency had concluded that no agency personnel used tear gas or capsicum spray during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park on Monday, June 1, based on the records and information available at the time."

"Since that time, the agency has learned that one agency employee used capsicum spray (i.e., pepper spray) during that effort," CNN quoted the statement released by the Secret Service.

It further read: "The employee utilized oleoresin capsicum spray, or pepper spray, in response to an assaultive individual."

Trump had face a lot of backlashes for standing outside St John church in Washington for minutes holding a Bible in his right hand on Monday (June 8) -- just after the cops managed to clear his route from protesters who were peacefully demonstrating using tear gas and flash grenades.

As per New York Times' video footage on Monday, which was recorded just before Trump headed to the church, protesters can be seen fleeing as flash grenades ignite and tear gas fills the street -- despite the fact that the demonstration had been peaceful.

The last couple of weeks saw worldwide protests demanding justice for George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, who died shortly after a police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

(With ANI inputs)

