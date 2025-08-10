Twitter
After Kerala stay, UK F-35B fighter jet makes emergency landing in THIS country, delays some flights

The landing was made after the aircraft developed a mechanical issue mid-air, also delaying some flights at the airport, as per local reports. This is the second incident in recent weeks involving a British F-35B combat jet after one of the aircraft remained grounded at an airport in Kerala.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 07:39 PM IST

A UK Royal Air Force F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Kagoshima international airport in Japan on Sunday. The landing was made after the aircraft developed a mechanical issue mid-air, also delaying some scheduled flights at the airport, local media reported. This is the second incident in recent weeks involving a British F-35B combat jet after one of the aircraft remained grounded at an airport in Kerala for well over a month.

What went wrong with the UK F-35B fighter jet?
Officials at the Japanese airport said the incident occurred around 11:30 am (local time) when the pilot sough permission for an emergency landing due to a suspected equipment malfunction. The jet was moved to a taxiway for inspection within 20 minutes of the landing, and six civilian flights were reportedly delayed by roughly the same amount of time. The Japanese Defence Ministry confirmed the incident, saying the jet remained grounded for safety checks.

When and why did a UK F-35B jet land in Kerala?
On June 14, a British F-35B fighter jet flying from the UK to Australia was forced to make an emergency landing in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram after suffering a hydraulic failure. The aircraft remained grounded at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for five weeks before receiving a final clearance to fly back home. Its long stay in the southern state triggered a plethora of memes in India.

What are F-35B fighter jets and what have they been up to?
F-35Bs are highly-advanced stealth jets, built by Lockheed Martin, known for their short take-off and vertical landing capability. Over the past several weeks, a contingent of UK's F-35B fighter jets has been deployed in the Indo-Pacific region as part of a major exercise involving the militaries of several countries -- including India and Japan. But the two emergency landing incidents have raised serious questions over the combat jet's safety and reliability.

