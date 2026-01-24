After water crisis with Pakistan, Bangladesh plans Padma barrage
Suicide bombing attack in Pakistan during wedding celebrations kills 7 people, guests were dancing when explosion occurred
US President Donald Trump issues big warning to Canada ‘China will eat them up’; here’s why
Bangladesh ousted PM Sheikh Hasina’s strong attack on Mohammad Yunus government: Calls him ‘murderous fascist’,’power-hungry traitor’
Gold, silver prices today, January 24, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Israel threatens retaliation against Iran; Minister says Pakistan not wanted in Gaza
Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film takes historic start, registers biggest opener of 2026, beats Dhurandhar's opening, to cross Rs 40 crore
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan fifties power India to 7-wicket win over New Zealand; lead series 2–0
Will gold and silver prices drop or become more expensive after Union Budget 2026? What investors expect
Border 2 Ending explained: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry make cameo appearence, reprise their roles from original? Here's the truth
WORLD
India–Bangladesh talks on renewing the Farakka Water Treaty have made little progress as Bangladesh moves ahead with the long-delayed Padma Barrage project. The development adds strain to water-sharing negotiations amid political tensions, climate concerns and growing Chinese involvement.
Negotiations between India and Bangladesh over the renewal of the Farakka Water Treaty have shown little progress as the landmark agreement approaches its 2026 expiry. While talks remain sluggish amid strained bilateral ties, New Delhi is closely monitoring a fresh development: Bangladesh’s renewed move to build a major barrage further downstream on the Padma River.
The Padma, the name given to the Ganga after it enters Bangladesh, is central to water-sharing arrangements between the two countries. The proposed Padma Barrage project, estimated to cost over 50,000 crore taka, has long remained on hold but is now being actively pursued by Bangladesh’s Water Development Board.
Signed in 1996 for a 30-year term, the Farakka Water Treaty governs the sharing of Ganges water during the dry season from January to May. As the renewal deadline nears, negotiations have slowed amid competing priorities. Bangladesh has been pressing for assured dry-season flows, while India is seeking revisions that reflect changing climatic conditions, domestic water needs and concerns raised by West Bengal.
Political rhetoric has further sharpened the debate. At a recent rally in Sylhet, Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman highlighted unresolved water challenges, accusing past governments of compromising national interests. He pledged renewed canal construction and water management initiatives if his party returns to power, stressing Bangladesh’s right to determine its own water policy.
Water sharing disputes resurfaced sharply during Bangladesh’s severe monsoon floods in 2024, when sections of the Bangladeshi media blamed water releases from India’s Farakka Barrage. India rejected the claims, stressing that Farakka is a diversion structure, not a dam, and that excess inflows automatically pass downstream once water levels reach capacity.
Indian officials accused misinformation campaigns of fueling misunderstanding, reiterating that only a fixed portion of water is diverted into the Farakka canal while the remainder continues into Bangladesh.
Bangladesh argues that declining water availability in its southwest since the commissioning of Farakka makes the Padma Barrage essential. Planned near Pangsha in Kushtia district, about 180 km downstream of Farakka, the project is intended to store monsoon flows and ensure year-round water supply across large parts of the country.
Officials say the barrage could rejuvenate multiple river systems, support irrigation and improve water security for nearly a third of Bangladesh’s population. The interim government under Muhammad Yunus has opted to fund the project domestically for now, though foreign financing remains a future option.
India is also watching Bangladesh’s expanding water cooperation with China, including work on the Teesta Master Plan and recent Chinese diplomatic visits near the sensitive Siliguri corridor. Meanwhile, the long-pending Teesta water-sharing agreement remains unresolved, largely due to opposition from West Bengal, which fears water shortages in its northern districts.
As the Farakka Treaty renewal approaches, water diplomacy between India and Bangladesh appears set to become increasingly complex.