After ceasefire, Trump threatens 50% tariffs on countries supplying weapons to Iran

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WORLD
Trump's statement came after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in the war, that began in late-February and had been raging for more than a month.
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said countries that supply military weapons to Iran will face a 50 percent tariff on goods sold to the US. His statement came after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in the war, that had been raging for more than a month.
The ceasefire announcement came hours after Trump threatened a major military offensive against Iran, saying that "a whole civilization will die" from it. The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East.