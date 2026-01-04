After Venezuela, Colombia next? Trump warns president Gustavo Petro: 'Has to watch his...'

In the early hours of Saturday, US forces struck the capital and other parts of Venezuela, capturing president Maduro his wife Cilia Flores. They are currently being held at a detention centre in Brooklyn, New York City, where the US plans to prosecute them. Here's more on this.

United States President Donald Trump has issued a warning for his counterpart in Colombia, Gustavo Petro, after ordering a strike in Venezuela and capturing its president Nicolas Maduro. The Venezuelan president and his wife were seized under the cover of powerful strikes in capital Caracas, and the two have since been brought to New York, where the US says they will be prosecuted. Speaking to reporters, Trump didn't mince his words and said that Colombian leader Petro needed to "watch his a**."

Trump vs Petro

Talking of Petro, Trump said: "He is making cocaine and they're sending it into the United States, so he does have to watch his a**." Petro, a 65-year-old leftist leader, has been a vocal critic of Trump's military deployments in the Caribbean to fight alleged drug trafficking vessels. After the attack on Venezuela, the Colombian president described US' actions as an "assault on the sovereignty" of Latin America and said that they would result in a humanitarian crisis. Trump had also recently said he would not rule out striking alleged drug-production laboratories in Colombia, which Petro called a threat of invasion.

Maduro's dramatic capture

In the early hours of Saturday, US forces struck the capital and other parts of Venezuela, capturing president Maduro his wife Cilia Flores. They are currently being held at a detention centre in Brooklyn, New York City, where the US plans to prosecute them on charges related to drug trafficking and conspiring against America. Meanwhile, Trump has announced that the US would "run" Venezuela until a "safe transition" could take place. Top US officials have also hinted that Cuba and Mexico could be the next overseas targets of the Trump administration.