After Venezuela attack, Trump issues BIG warning to Cuba: 'There will be no...'

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a stark warning to Cuba, saying the Latin American country should make a deal with the US before it is "too late." In a post on the Truth Social platform, which he owns, Trump said that there will be no more oil or money going into Cuba from Venezuela. The US leader's threat comes just days after he ordered an audacious attack in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of its president Nicolas Maduro.

What did Trump say?

In his online post, Trump wrote in his signature style: "THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE." He claimed that in lieu of oil and money from Venezuela, Cuba provided "security services" to the last two Venezuelan leaders. "Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last weeks U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years," Trump said, adding: "Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will."

Earlier in the day, Trump had reacted to a post on X suggesting that top US official Marco Rubio -- whose parents were Cuban immigrants -- will be the president of Cuba. "Sounds good to me!" Trump wrote. In a dramatic military operation last week, the US seized longtime Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife under the cover of airstrikes. Both of them are currently lodged in a jail in New York City, where they are undergoing trial on a number of charges relating to drug trafficking and conspiracy against the US.