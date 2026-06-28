After US strikes, Trump warns Iran 'will no longer exist'; Tehran threatens 'crushing response'

Amid fresh tensions in the Gulf region, US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned "the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist" if Washington is forced to "militarily complete the job". The warning comes after US carried out strikes on the second consecutive day against Iranian targets.

Amid fresh tensions in the Gulf region, US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned "the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist" if Washington is forced to "militarily complete the job" it started few months ago. The warning comes after Washington carried out strikes on the second consecutive day against Iranian targets and accused Tehran of breaching a ceasefire agreement.

Warning Iran in a post on Truth Social, Trump said that "US aircraft had struck Iranian missile and drone storage facilities as well as coastal radar sites, for violation of the ceasefire agreement. "It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist! President DJT," he further said.

US launches airstrikes on Iran

Earlier in the day, Fars News Agency reported that people on the beaches and coastal areas of the Taharouyeh region in Sirik heard the sound of several explosions. Elderly residents in Qeshm too heard the sound of several explosions in this area. The exact location and source of these explosions are still unknown, it stated.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran, on Saturday (local time). After yesterday's US strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning at 4:30 a.m. (local time). The Panama-flagged tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than two-million barrels of crude oil, a statement by CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping. US military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.

Commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz continue. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready, the statement added.

Iran's decisive response

Ibrahim al-Fiqar, Official military Spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the operational command center that coordinates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian army, said in Iranian response that US' violation of ceasefire will be met with a 'crushing response'.

"Any new aggression, regardless of its pretext or the scale of its objectives, will be met with a crushing response. Violating the ceasefire constitutes a breach of Article 1 of the Islamabad Understanding and will lead to a complete halt of all tracks. Under the Islamabad understanding, Iran will regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Violent vessels will be dealt with more firmly than before."

"Any new aggression, regardless of its pretext or the scale of its objectives, will be met with a crushing response. Violating the ceasefire constitutes a breach of Article 1 of the Islamabad Understanding and will lead to a complete halt of all tracks. Under the Islamabad understanding, Iran will regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Violent vessels will be dealt with more firmly than before."