After US strikes, Netanyahu's warning, Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei vows to 'end Israel's existence'

Hours after fresh US strikes on Southern Iran, the latter in a strong retaliatory response is said to have downed an MQ-9 drone and attacked a fighter jet that has entered the Iranian airspace.

Hours after fresh US strikes on Southern Iran, the latter in a strong retaliatory response is said to have downed an MQ-9 drone and attacked a fighter jet that has entered the Iranian airspace.

Meanwhile, Israel's announcement of intensifying strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon has further aggravated the situation as Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, threatened Israel in his warning on Tuesday that its existence will soon end. He vowed that Israel will not exist in the next 15 years while refering to its limited “existence”.

"The clock cannot be turned back, the shaky zionist regime will move closer to the end of its ominous existence," Khamenei reportedly said in a public message.

Israel's warning to Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again made a determined decision to intensify strikes against Hezbollah, citing Trump's reaffirmation for “Israel’s right to defend itself against the threats on every front, including Lebanon".

Israel has said that the IDF has struck over 70 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Lebanon since Monday. Israel has issued evacuation orders for 10 villages, accusing Hezbollah of violating a ceasefire that went into effect mid-April, according to the AFP.

Lebanon remains a key sticking point in ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran. According to an Axios report, a draft of a potential deal includes language ending the war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.