FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
After US strikes, Netanyahu's warning, Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei vows to 'end Israel's existence'

After Netanyahu's warning, Mojtaba Khamenei says 'Iran's end soon'

After split with Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy misses Disha Patani, calls her 'little sister', but later deletes post

After split with Suraj, Mouni misses Disha, calls her 'little sister'

Viral video: After Dharmendra receives Padma Vibhushan, Sunny Deol makes rarest of rare appearance with wife Pooja Deol, fans react

Viral video: Sunny Deol makes rarest of rare appearance with wife Pooja Deol

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

HomeWorld

WORLD

After US strikes, Netanyahu's warning, Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei vows to 'end Israel's existence'

Hours after fresh US strikes on Southern Iran, the latter in a strong retaliatory response is said to have downed an MQ-9 drone and attacked a fighter jet that has entered the Iranian airspace. 

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 26, 2026, 03:56 PM IST

After US strikes, Netanyahu's warning, Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei vows to 'end Israel's existence'
After Netanyahu's warning, Mojtaba Khamenei says 'Iran's end soon'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hours after fresh US strikes on Southern Iran, the latter in a strong retaliatory response is said to have downed an MQ-9 drone and attacked a fighter jet that has entered the Iranian airspace. 

Meanwhile, Israel's announcement of intensifying strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon has further aggravated the situation as Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, threatened Israel in his warning on Tuesday that its existence will soon end. He vowed that Israel will not exist in the next 15 years while refering to its limited “existence”. 

"The clock cannot be turned back, the shaky zionist regime will move closer to the end of its ominous existence," Khamenei reportedly said in a public message.

Israel's warning to Hezbollah 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again made a determined decision to intensify strikes against Hezbollah, citing Trump's reaffirmation for “Israel’s right to defend itself against the threats on every front, including Lebanon". 

Israel has said that the IDF has struck over 70 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Lebanon since Monday. Israel has issued evacuation orders for 10 villages, accusing Hezbollah of violating a ceasefire that went into effect mid-April, according to the AFP.

Lebanon remains a key sticking point in ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran. According to an Axios report, a draft of a potential deal includes language ending the war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After US strikes, Netanyahu's warning, Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei vows to 'end Israel's existence'
After Netanyahu's warning, Mojtaba Khamenei says 'Iran's end soon'
Who was Ramakant Dayama? Chak De India actor dies at 69, daughter Yashaswini Dayama also worked with Shah Rukh Khan
Who was Ramakant Dayama? Chak De India actor dies at 69
After split with Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy misses Disha Patani, calls her 'little sister', but later deletes post
After split with Suraj, Mouni misses Disha, calls her 'little sister'
Viral video: After Dharmendra receives Padma Vibhushan, Sunny Deol makes rarest of rare appearance with wife Pooja Deol, fans react
Viral video: Sunny Deol makes rarest of rare appearance with wife Pooja Deol
Lord’s Mark Industries Becomes First Company to Secure BSE Listing Approval Under IBC Scheme of PPIRP
Lord’s Mark Industries Becomes First Company to Secure BSE Listing Approval Unde
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement