After US President Trump accuses India of 'funding' Russia's war with Ukraine, Zelenskyy claims New Delhi is mostly...

Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest ‘La Famiglia’ Collection at Milan Fashion Week - See pics
Diwali Bonanza for Government Employees: Centre likely to approve Diwali bonus for Railways staff
Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable image of son Arjun Tendulkar on his 26th birthday, pens special note for him: 'Lucky to have...'
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasma asks taskmaster to eliminate Ashnoor Kaur, INSULTS actress by calling her Abhishek Sharma's wife, netizens slam model
DMRC takes BIG decision, bans recording videos, reels inside Delhi metro coaches, imposes...
Who can Garba? VHP sets strict new guidelines with tilak, gau mutra
How new detection methods prevent harvest loss due to invasive species? Dr Upadhyay Himali explains
World Bollywood Day 2025: 24 Indian films, from Pushpa 2 to Homebound in Oscars 2026 race
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh match prediction, probable XIs, pitch and weather report, all you need to know
Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav follows THIS strict diet plan to stay consistent with his performance
WORLD
Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of ensuring India does not drift away from supporting Ukraine, adding, "I think we must do everything not to withdraw Indians, and they will eventually change their attitude toward the Russian energy sector."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed cautious optimism in India's support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, stating that India is "mostly" aligned with Kyiv's position, while acknowledging New Delhi's position on energy-related complexities. During an interview with Fox News on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday (local time), Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of strengthening ties with India while addressing challenges related to Russian energy dependencies.
President Zelenskyy gives clarity on India's stance in the Russia-Ukraine war
"I think India is mostly with us. We have these questions with energy, but I think President Trump can manage it. With the Europeans make closer and stronger relations with India," Zelenskyy said.
He emphasised the importance of ensuring India does not drift away from supporting Ukraine, adding, "I think we must do everything not to withdraw Indians, and they will eventually change their attitude toward the Russian energy sector."
He noted, however, that engaging China on this issue is "more difficult" due to Beijing's historic alignment with Russian interests. "With China, it's more difficult because, for now, it's not in their interest to stop supporting Russia," the Ukrainian president said.
Zelenskyy praises Donald Trump's commitment to supporting Ukraine
Zelenskyy also praised US President Donald Trump for his commitment to supporting Ukraine until the conflict's resolution, underscoring a shared desire for peace.
"He [Trump] showed that he wants to support Ukraine till the very end. So now we understand that we're ready to end this war as quickly as possible. He wants that, I want that, and our people want that, but he understands that Putin doesn't want," he said. "What surprised me, in a very positive way, is the clear message from Trump and America that they will stand with us until the war is over," Zelenskyy added.
He also contrasted this with Russian President Vladimir Putin's narrative, stating, "Putin knows he is not winning but still says to everyone that he is winning."