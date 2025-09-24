Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

After US President Trump accuses India of 'funding' Russia's war with Ukraine, Zelenskyy claims New Delhi is mostly...

Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of ensuring India does not drift away from supporting Ukraine, adding, "I think we must do everything not to withdraw Indians, and they will eventually change their attitude toward the Russian energy sector."

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 10:40 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

After US President Trump accuses India of 'funding' Russia's war with Ukraine, Zelenskyy claims New Delhi is mostly...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed cautious optimism in India's support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, stating that India is "mostly" aligned with Kyiv's position, while acknowledging New Delhi's position on energy-related complexities. During an interview with Fox News on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday (local time), Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of strengthening ties with India while addressing challenges related to Russian energy dependencies.

President Zelenskyy gives clarity on India's stance in the Russia-Ukraine war

"I think India is mostly with us. We have these questions with energy, but I think President Trump can manage it. With the Europeans make closer and stronger relations with India," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring India does not drift away from supporting Ukraine, adding, "I think we must do everything not to withdraw Indians, and they will eventually change their attitude toward the Russian energy sector."

He noted, however, that engaging China on this issue is "more difficult" due to Beijing's historic alignment with Russian interests. "With China, it's more difficult because, for now, it's not in their interest to stop supporting Russia," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy praises Donald Trump's commitment to supporting Ukraine

Zelenskyy also praised US President Donald Trump for his commitment to supporting Ukraine until the conflict's resolution, underscoring a shared desire for peace.

"He [Trump] showed that he wants to support Ukraine till the very end. So now we understand that we're ready to end this war as quickly as possible. He wants that, I want that, and our people want that, but he understands that Putin doesn't want," he said. "What surprised me, in a very positive way, is the clear message from Trump and America that they will stand with us until the war is over," Zelenskyy added.

He also contrasted this with Russian President Vladimir Putin's narrative, stating, "Putin knows he is not winning but still says to everyone that he is winning."

