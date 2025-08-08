After US President Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs, India retaliates with BIG step, halts over Rs 300000000000 deal with...

Twitter
After US President Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs on India, New Delhi has retaliated with halting a significant $3.6 billion deal (Rs 314994420000). What is the deal about?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 07:47 AM IST

After Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs on India, New Delhi has retaliated with halting a significant $3.6 billion defense deal with American plane maker giant Boeing. While US President has imposed huge tariff on India for buting Russian crude oil and 'allegedely' fueling Ukraine war, India has maintained its position, and has called the tariff imposition, 'unfair, unjustifies and unreasonable.' India halting Boeing deal at final stages is being considered a 'tit-for-tat'.

What is the deal?

India is at the final stage to acquire six additional P-81 Poseidon aircraft from Boeing that are equipped with long-range maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft. US State Depratment approved this deal initaially for $2.42 billion in 2014, it's price jumped to $3.6 billion due to inflation, supply chain disreuptions and thge most recent 25% tariff hike on components. Now, Indian government have to pay extra cost for these Boeing aircrafts.

Why has India taken this step?

Ministry of Defence has opted to halt the procurement of Boeing aircrafts due to a nearly 50% increase in project cost. Trump's tariff policy targeting India has triggered to massive hike in prices. India has taken a step back for strategic reassessment both in terms of financial and geopolitical. This is a major blow to Boeing as if this deals is paused for infinite period, it will have to incurred loses. It has about 5000 employees in india and also contributes to $1.7 billion yo the Indian economy annually. It will also be a significant loss for Indian army. The P-81 aircrafts have advanced maritime surveillance and India currently operates 12 of these, with first purchase in 2009, and second round in 2016. However, india can compensate with focusing on indigenous alternatives with DRDO and HAL.

