After US President Donald Trump, his ex-friend Elon Musk REACTS to Jimmy Kimmel late night show being pulled off, says:‘ Disgusting…’

Disney’s ABC pulled off popular show ‘Jimmy Kimmel late night show’ over its host Jimmy Kimmel’s controversial remarks on the killing of Conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Elon Musk reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks. What did he say?

Disney’s ABC pulled off popular show ‘Jimmy Kimmel late night show’ over its host Jimmy Kimmel’s controversial remarks on the killing of Conservative activist Charlie Kirk. While US president Donald Trump celebrated saying Kimmel has ‘ZERO’ talent, his ex-friend Elon Musk has also reacted to this.

Billionaire Elon Musk took his to X, and responded to a post, quoting Jimmy Kimmel of what he said on the show along with the video. Elon Musk reacted, ‘Jimmy Kimmel is disgusting.’

Why was the show pulled off?

Jimmy Kimmel host a late night show called 'Jimmy Kimmel's late night show', where he made comments about the killing of Pro-Trump Charlie Kirk and criticised attempts by Trump supporters to politicise the case. Kimmel in a monologue said, "The Maga Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it." "MAGA" is shorthand for Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement.

He also said, 'This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish (referring to Donald Trump's mourning for Charlie kirk)."

Charlie Kirk, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, shot dead last week during a speaking event at Utah university campus. Police said 22-year-old Tyler Robinson fired a rifle from a rooftop, hitting Kirk in the neck with a single bullet. Robinson was arrested after the incident and has been formally charged with murder.

Federal Communications Commission's chief Brendan Carr called it, 'the sickest conduct possible'. He threatened to take action against ABC, warning to pull licences of all its local stations.

Donald Trump’s reaction

US President Donald Trump reacted to the Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show getting cancelled. On his truth social, he posted, “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

“Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT," he added.