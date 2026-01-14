After US, Israel cut ties with UN organisations, to take more severe actions; Know why

In an action resisting the alleged bias towards the country, the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered to sever all ties with the United Nations organisations as done by the United States before it. It cites hostile behaviour and biasness behind the decision.

Israel has taken a major step towards resisting what it calls 'hostile' environment by the United Nations. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar, announced on Wednesday that the country will cut all contact with immediate effect with many United Nations agencies and international bodies.

Jerusalem accused the international agency of constant bias, politicisation and hostile behaviour to Israel. PM Benjamin Netanyahu government took the decision after extensive examination and discussions held days after the United States decided to withdraw from dozens of international organisations.

The Minister in a post on X on Tuesday informed that this decision was taken after the Israeli government reviewed the UN organisations which the US named in its list and also of its own past experience with them.

"After an examination and discussion conducted following the US withdrawal from dozens of international organizations, Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs @gidonsaar has decided that Israel will immediately sever all contact with the following UN agencies and international organizations. In addition, Foreign Minister Sa'ar has instructed his Ministry to immediately examine, in consultation with relevant government ministries, when necessary, the continued cooperation between Israel and other organizations. Further decisions will be made following thorough examination and an additional discussion," Israel Foreign Ministry wrote in its post.

As a precautionary measure, the Ministry further said that Foreign Minister Sa'ar has also ordered officials to forthwith examine, taking input from the relevant government ministries, the present cooperation with other international organisations, as the government will decide on the issue more by making thorough review and further discussions.

Among the UN organisations that US announced in its list that it would move out from, Israel has cut ties with four UN bodies. These include the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children in Armed Conflict, which Israel said "shamelessly blacklisted the IDF in 2024."

US cut ties with UN

Recently, the United States announced that it is severing ties with many United Nations linked bodies and other international organizations as part of a major policy shift under President Donald Trump. Early this month, President Trump signed a presidential memorandum ordering the US to cut ties from 66 international organizations, including 31 entities associated with the United Nations and 35 other multilateral bodies.