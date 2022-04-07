After US includes Putin's relatives in latest sanctions, Russia says will 'definitely respond'

Moscow will definitely respond to new US sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin`s relatives, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Russia. Along with Putin`s daughters and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov`s wife and daughter, the list includes top members of the Russian Security Council.

"Russia will definitely respond, and will do it the way it considers necessary," Peskov told reporters.

