After US includes Putin's relatives in latest sanctions, Russia says will 'definitely respond'

New US sanctions target Putin`s daughters, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov`s wife and daughter, and top members of the Russian Security Council.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI & Sputnik |Updated: Apr 07, 2022, 08:49 PM IST

Moscow will definitely respond to new US sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin`s relatives, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Russia. Along with Putin`s daughters and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov`s wife and daughter, the list includes top members of the Russian Security Council.

"Russia will definitely respond, and will do it the way it considers necessary," Peskov told reporters.

