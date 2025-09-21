After US hikes H-1B visa fee, China set to launch K visa, aimed at...: Know comparisons, date, eligibility, more

Suhana Khan cheers for Aryan Khan after The Ba***ds of Bollywood receives rave reviews, shares his childhood photo with dad Shah Rukh Khan, calls him...
Canada, Australia, UK recognise Palestinian statehood, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls it..., says ‘people of Israel aren't...’
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan’s 'gunfire' celebration after fifty goes viral during IND vs PAK clash - Watch
Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill drop four catches as India fumble in field vs Pakistan in Super 4 clash
India gets powerful 200 MWe nuclear reactor, to boost its next gen submarine with new capabilities; check details
Zubeen Garg to be cremated with full state honours on this date, informs Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Aamir Khan will work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan only if this condition is met: 'I think we three are...'
Viral mother-son dance video sparks outrage over boundaries: 'Santoor Mommy'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Amid tense atmosphere, Fakhar Zaman stops to sign autographs for Indian fans; pic goes viral
Former Punjab Minister Harmail Singh Tohra dies from prolonged illness
WORLD
China has introduced a new visa that aims to attract foreign talent, unlike the US, which has made it harder for non-Americans to work in the country even after holding its H-1B visa. The new Chinese visa has various benefits and potential to turn China into a tech hub.
China is moving in the opposite direction of the United States by introducing a new visa that aims to attract foreign talent, unlike the US, which has made it harder for non-Americans to work in the country even after holding its H-1B visa. China will launch its new K visa from October 1, 2025, to provide high-level job offers to foreign professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. Beijing’s move is aimed at raising its global appeal and taking it on a path to become a tech superpower by 2035.
China’s State Council made the announcement in an overhaul of its immigration rules, which is starkly different from the US H-1B process. Firstly, while the latter is expensive and restrictive, China’s K visa for foreign professionals has no restrictions, no requirement of local work, and entry is easier with flexible stays. The announcement came a day after United States President Donald Trump proposed a USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B applications. This has made it harder for the candidates who want to work in the country, as they would now have to pay a hefty amount as fee.
Currently, China’s visa rules consist of twelve categories of standard visas, including work, study, business and family reunions. With the launch of K visa, an addition in this category will take place, which would become its thirteenth category. However, a must for applicants is adhering to the country’s rules and furnishing all required documents.
The K visa is especially designed for youth working or studying science and technology and related fields. A graduation in STEM fields from recognised universities or research institutions is a crucial eligibility requirement. The timing for the visa has been apt, as those who are unable to apply or afford the fee of the US H1B visa can potentially now turn to China as an alternative.