After US, France, UK backs India's bid for permanent UNSC seat

This endorsement aligns with recent calls from US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron for India's inclusion

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

In a significant address at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his support for India to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). This endorsement aligns with recent calls from US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron for India's inclusion.

Starmer highlighted the need for the Security Council to evolve into a more representative body. He stated, “The Security Council has to change to become a more representative body, willing to act – not paralyzed by politics.”

He advocated for permanent representation from Africa, Brazil, India, Japan, and Germany, along with increasing seats for elected members.

This support comes just a day after President Biden and President Macron also voiced their backing for India's permanent membership. Currently, the UNSC has five permanent members—Russia, the UK, China, France, and the US—who hold veto power over significant resolutions, along with ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

During his address, Macron underscored the necessity of including Brazil, Japan, Germany, and two African nations to make the UNSC more inclusive. He emphasised, "Let's make the UN more efficient. We need to make it more representative, and that’s why France supports the Security Council's expansion."

Last week, President Biden reiterated his support for India’s bid during the Quad Leaders' Summit, where the leaders of the US, India, Japan, and Australia called for comprehensive reforms of the UN body.

