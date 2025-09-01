Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump responds after US court rules tariffs as illegal: ‘In many ways, US would become...’

United States President Donald Trump warned that the US would become a “Third World country” if the tariffs are cancelled. Defending tariffs, Donald Trump shared in a series of posts on Truth Social that a record more than USD 15 trillion will be invested in the US.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 04:44 PM IST

On Monday, United States President Donald Trump warned that the US would become a “Third World country” if the tariffs are cancelled. Defending tariffs, Donald Trump shared in a series of posts on Truth Social that a record more than USD 15 trillion will be invested in the US. Posting on Social Truth, he wrote, “More than 15 Trillion Dollars will be invested in the USA, a RECORD. Much of this investment is because of Tariffs,” Trump said.

What does Trump argues for tariffs?

He also said that if a “Radical Left Court is allowed to terminate these Tariffs, almost all of this investment, and much more, will be immediately cancelled” and the US will become a Third World nation. “In many ways, we would become a Third World Nation, with no hope of GREATNESS again. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!!!” Trump emphasised.

In yet another post, further defending the tariffs, Donald Trump stated that these tariffs are strengthening the nation's economy. Supporting his argument, he said that prices came “way down” and the USA is experiencing “virtually no inflation.” “Prices are 'WAY DOWN' in the USA, with virtually no inflation. Except ridiculous, corrupt politician-approved “Windmills,” which are killing every State and Country that uses them,” Trump said.

In July alone, tariff-based revenue was USD 159 billion by July which is more than double the amount which was at this time last year. Aligning with what Trump argued, the Justice Department warned in a legal filing in August that revoking the tariffs would directly imply “financial ruin” for the United States.

ALSO READ: SCO Summit: Has Russia-India-China troika emerged? How did Donald Trump push rivals to join hands?

What is the response of the Supreme Court to Trump’s tariffs?

Trump's autonomous move to take over global trade met with challenges at home. According to the ruling by a federal appeals court last Friday, the president went beyond his powers to use “national emergencies” as cover to apply tariffs on almost all nations and trading blocs. In its decision, the court said that the tariffs will be in place till October 14, a stipulated time within which Trump can appeal to the Supreme Court.

Trump denounced the decision as “highly partisan”. He said, “If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America.”  

