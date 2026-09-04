After US backlash, UK MP Bob Blackman defends RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's London visit: 'Pleased to listen to his thoughts'

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in London on Thursday, marking the final leg of a three-nation tour after the US and Canada for a global centenary outreach. British MP Bob Blackman welcomed him, and 100 Hindu organisations showed their support. The USCIRF has sought sanctions.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in London on Thursday for the final leg of his three-nation tour. His UK visit follows stops in the US and Canada as part of the RSS's global outreach programme marking its centenary. Bhagwat is expected to address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in Britain over the weekend.

Conservative British MP Bob Blackman said he would be pleased to hear the RSS chief's views on the organisation's future. "Pleased to listen to the thoughts & ideas for the future of @RSSorg by RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat this evening," Blackman said in a post on X.

100 British Hindu organisations welcome Bhagwat, USCIRF sought sanctions in US

Over 100 British Hindu and community organisations welcomed Bhagwat's arrival. Several groups issued a joint statement in support of his visit.

Hindu Council UK, Hindu Forum of Britain, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh UK and INSIGHT UK were among the organisations that signed the statement. "RSS is the largest voluntary organisation in the world, dedicated towards character building, volunteering, leadership, social cohesion and promoting global fraternity," they said, as per PTI. "RSS is known for its extensive social work, promoting equality, education in remote and inaccessible areas and to be the 'first to respond' organisation in situations of natural disaster."

This comes after Bhagwat faced backlash in the United States ahead of his August 29 event at Madison Square Garden in New York. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) had asked the US government to consider sanctions against RSS members and deny high-level meetings or diplomatic courtesies to Bhagwat during his US visit.

US lawmakers Rashida Tlaib and Jim McGovern earlier criticised Bhagwat's visit to New York and objected to the platform given to him. They alleged that the RSS promoted discrimination and violence against religious minorities in India. Tlaib said Bhagwat and his "Hindu nationalist ideology" were "not welcome" in American communities, while McGovern said the RSS chief should face "accountability" rather than be given a platform.

UK minister responds to hate preacher query

Bhagwat's arrival has also led to questions in the UK Parliament. Some civil society organisations reportedly called on the British government to oppose the visit.

Last week, British Indian minister Nadia Whittome asked the UK Home Office whether it fully assessed Bhagwat's visit under the government's "commitment to block hate preachers and extremists from entering the UK", PTI reported.

UK security minister Dan Jarvis responded to the written parliamentary query on Thursday and said the Home Office could not comment on individual cases but remained committed to addressing security concerns. He said the government was focused on the "full range of threats" and on "tackling anyone who spreads views that promote violence and hatred against individuals and communities".

Bhagwat's New York address on unity

The RSS chief's UK visit follows his appearance in New York last month, where he addressed around 5,000 members of Indian American organisations at the Infosys Theatre inside Madison Square Garden. At a "One World One Humanity" event before his address, Bhagwat said that if any Hindu believed there should be no Muslim in Bharat, "he will not remain Hindu"