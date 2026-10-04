After UNGA, 2 Iranian diplomats refused to leave US: Here's what happened next

Two Iranian diplomats were kicked out of the US after reportedly ignoring an order to leave. Yes, you read it right. Here's what happened.

Two Iranian diplomats were 'kicked out' of the US after State Department intervention. (AI-Generated)

Two members of Iran's delegation, who came to New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) were 'kicked out' from the United States on Saturday for allegedly failing to comply with an order by the US State Department. As per a report by Axios, two Iranian diplomats were asked to leave the country a few days ago but they remained in New York, which led the State Department to issue a fresh order for their immediate departure.

''Secretary Rubio means business. Two more members of the Iranian delegation were found still in New York long after the UN General Assembly had passed. They have now been kicked out of the country,'' Axios reported, quoting a US official.

When US ordered Iranian delegation to leave

The US State Department reportedly issued an order on Monday, September 28, directing the Iranian delegation to the UN to ensure that its entire delegation must leave the country immediately. However, two members of the delegation stayed back in New York, prompting the US authorities to inform the Iranian mission to the UN again on Friday, October 2.

As per the Axios report, Iran was again told that the two diplomats needed to depart immediately. One of them left New York on Friday, while the other departed the next morning.

Iranian diplomats "kicked out" of U.S. after ignoring order to leave https://t.co/sbLOsjL9qQ October 3, 2026

US-Iran tensions remain high

The latest action came as diplomatic relations between Iran and the US remain strained, and there seems to be no immediate easing of tensions between the two countries. The latest incident has added to the strain in the already dented relations amid ongoing conflict in West Asia.