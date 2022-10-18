After UK PM Liz Truss makes U-turn on policies, will Britain get first Indian-origin PM in Rishi Sunak?

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Photo - Reuters)

It is likely that United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss will be facing a rebellion from within her own party in the coming days, and she will be ousted from the post just over a month after she was elected after rounds of voting by Tory MPs.

After speculations of Liz Truss being removed from the PM post arose, rumours of several candidates replacing her surfaced through local media reports. One of the most popular names that emerged as a PM candidate was Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak.

Sunak was Truss’s rival during the Conservative Party voting rounds for the Prime Minister elections after Boris Johnson stepped down. Though he lost out in the last few rounds of voting by the Tory MPs, he is one of the most popular names that have emerged as the PM face for Britain.

If the rebellion goes forward and Rishi Sunak is supported by all the Tory Party leaders, he can become the first-ever Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Apart from Sunak, many other candidates have also come forward who can replace Truss if she is ousted.

The top candidates who are likely to be a part of the PM race if Liz Truss is ousted are – Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, and Ben Wallace.

Just a little over a month on the post, UK PM Liz Truss has triggered economic turmoil in the country after she made a complete U-turn on a lot of her financial and tax-related policies. In a recent interview with BBC, Truss issued a public apology for her policies.

During her interview, the United Kingdom PM said, “I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made... we went too far and too fast.” Meanwhile, Truss said that she was "completely committed to delivering for this country", despite the rumours of her being ousted.

READ | Over 7,000 people on Interpol radar, 2 out of 5 Russians; most Pakistanis with red notice wanted for terrorism