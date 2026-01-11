FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

After Trump's threat, Cuba issues BIG warning to US, says 'no one dictates to us..., ready to...'

Even Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that the country has the right to buy oil from any other country which is willing to export it without US interference.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 11:38 PM IST

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has issued a stark warning to US President Donald Trump, stating that Washington has no moral authority to force a deal on Cuba, following their intervention in Venezuela. "Cuba is a free, independent, and sovereign nation. Nobody dictates what we do," said Diaz-Canel while rejecting Trump's threat to cut off oil and money to Cuba. 

Cuba breaks the silence on Trump's threat

After Trump's "no more Venezuelan oil or money will go to Cuba' warning, Diaz-Canel said, "Those who turn everything into a business, even human lives, have no moral authority to criticise Cuba in anything, absolutely anything. Those who are now spewing hysterical attacks against our nation are doing so, sick with rage, because of the sovereign decision of these people to choose their own political model."

"Those who blame the Revolution for the severe economic shortages we are suffering should be silenced by shame. Because they know, and they acknowledge it, that these are the result of the draconian measures of extreme suffocation that the U.S. has been applying to us for six decades and is now threatening to intensify," the Cuban President said. "Cuba does not aggress, it has been aggressed by the U.S. for 66 years, and it does not threaten, it prepares itself, ready to defend the Homeland to the last drop of blood, " he added.

Even Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that the country has the right to buy oil from any other country which is willing to export it without US interference. He accused the US of behaving in a 'criminal' manner and threatening global peace with its actions. "Cuba's government will not be subject to US blackmail or military coercion," he said, as per Reuters.

Trump's warning to Cuba over Venezuela oil

Earlier, Trump claimed in a social media post that there would be no more oil or money going to Cuba. In his post on Truth Social, Trump had said, "Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided “Security Services” for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE!"he wrote. 

"Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last week's U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years. Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will," he further added before claiming that "THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

Meanwhile, Venezuela is Cuba's biggest oil supplier, but no cargoes have departed from Venezuelan ports to the Caribbean country since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces in early January amid a strict U.S. oil blockade on the OPEC country, shipping data shows, as per Reuters.

