After Trump's tariffs on India, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says, 'Will give advice to PM Modi on...'

As US President Donald Trump has put allies and enemies on the same platform in case of trade deals and sanctions, which has led India to completely suffer, as some of its state refineries have already pulled out of oil imports from Russia, and its exports to the US, worth more than USD 80 billion, could directly be hit. Amid this tension, which has extended for months now, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he would give some “advice” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on dealing with US President Donald Trump. However, he emphasised that he would do so privately as he called PM Modi and Trump his “terrific” friends.

While speaking to the media, the Israeli PM said, “PM Modi and Trump are terrific friends of mine. I would give PM Modi some advice on dealing with Trump, but privately.” He also added that would like to visit India soon.

While addressing the issue of US tariff war with India, he called the basis of the US-India relationship “very solid” and asked them to resolve the tariff issue. “The basis of the relationship is very solid. It will be in the interest of India and the US to arrive at a common ground and resolve the tariff issue. Such a resolution will be good for Israel as well, as both countries are our friends,” he said.

US tariffs on India

Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on India in his general tariff war last week, and this week on Wednesday morning, he announced an extra 25 per cent tariff for buying Russian oil. India, which called it “unfortunate”, said it “will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.” On July 31, Trump signed an Executive Order titled 'Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates', imposing a 25 per cent tariff on India. The extra 25% he levied through the 'Addressing Threats to the US by the Government of the Russian Federation' order.

US President Donald Trump has put on hold further trade negotiations with India amid ongoing tariff disputes. His remark came after he imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports as a penalty for buying oil from Russia.

How PM Modi responded to Trump’s tariffs?

However, PM Modi hit back and said, “For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. “India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it.”