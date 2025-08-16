After Trump-Putin meet, Ukrainian President Zelensky issues BIG statement, says 'ready for constructive...', is set to visit US on...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will now travel to Washington on the invitation of Trump.

After three hours long bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will now travel to Washington on Monday, August 18, 2025 on the invitation of Trump.

Zelensky said that he is ready for a 'construcive cooperation' with the US to end the war with Russia, as reported by India Today. Trump spoke with Zelenskyy for over an hour on his way back from Alaska, in what the Ukrainian leader described as a “long and meaningful” conversation.

According to Zelenskyy, Trump shared details of his discussion with Putin and suggested a new trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. Trump claimed that rather than negotiating an immediate ceasefire agreement, his goal was to bring Putin to the table for talks for a peace in Ukraine.

Zelensky announced on X, "On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation."

Trump had a lengthy call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump-Putin meet in Alaska

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Friday in Anchorage, Alaska. After three hours of discussions, the two powerful worl leaders conducted a joint press conference but did not answer any questions from reporters. President Trump made it plain that "there is no deal until there is a deal," implying that there was no appropriate conclusion during the meeting.

During the joint press conference, Putin said, “We are sincerely interested in ending the conflict. But all root causes must be eliminated, and all of Russia's concerns must be taken into account.” He also added, “I agree with Trump that Ukraine's security must be ensured.” Moreover, after ending the conference, Putin also invited Trump to Moscow for their next meet. He said, "next time in Moscow", to which Trump replied, 'i can see possibly happening.'