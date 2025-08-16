'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Five Million Deaths a Year: Can AI reinvent antibiotics we depend on?

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get 'aggressive, angry' after drinking and 'hit me...' but...

From Rs 15000 crore Antilia to Private Jets: 8 expensive assets owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Good news for Bengaluru commuters! Fourth Namma Metro Yellow Line to start..., more details

After Trump-Putin meet, Ukrainian President Zelensky issues BIG statement, says 'ready for constructive...', is set to visit US on...

From Akshay Kumar to Sumedh Mudgalkar: Stars who played Lord Krishna on screen with grace

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration process to begin at mcc.nic.in, know date, how to apply, more details

Malaika Arora hints at second marriage one year after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor: 'I believe in...'

Good News for UP commuters, THIS 700 km-long expressway to link 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh

Tehran: John Abraham’s film takes over Bandra-Worli Sea Link with massive projection

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Five Million Deaths a Year: Can AI reinvent antibiotics we depend on?

Five Million Deaths a Year: Can AI reinvent antibiotics we depend on?

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get 'aggressive, angry' after drinking and 'hit me...' but...

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get...

From Rs 15000 crore Antilia to Private Jets: 8 expensive assets owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Discover 8 most expensive things owned by Ambanis in 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

HomeWorld

WORLD

After Trump-Putin meet, Ukrainian President Zelensky issues BIG statement, says 'ready for constructive...', is set to visit US on...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will now travel to Washington on the invitation of Trump.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 02:50 PM IST

After Trump-Putin meet, Ukrainian President Zelensky issues BIG statement, says 'ready for constructive...', is set to visit US on...

TRENDING NOW

After three hours long bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will now travel to Washington on Monday, August 18, 2025 on the invitation of Trump.

Zelensky said that he is ready for a 'construcive cooperation' with the US to end the war with Russia, as reported by India Today. Trump spoke with Zelenskyy for over an hour on his way back from Alaska, in what the Ukrainian leader described as a “long and meaningful” conversation.

According to Zelenskyy, Trump shared details of his discussion with Putin and suggested a new trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. Trump claimed that rather than negotiating an immediate ceasefire agreement, his goal was to bring Putin to the table for talks for a peace in Ukraine.

Zelensky announced on X, "On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation."

Trump had a lengthy call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump-Putin meet in Alaska

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Friday in Anchorage, Alaska. After three hours of discussions, the two powerful worl leaders conducted a joint press conference but did not answer any questions from reporters. President Trump made it plain that "there is no deal until there is a deal," implying that there was no appropriate conclusion during the meeting.

During the joint press conference, Putin said, “We are sincerely interested in ending the conflict. But all root causes must be eliminated, and all of Russia's concerns must be taken into account.” He also added, “I agree with Trump that Ukraine's security must be ensured.” Moreover, after ending the conference, Putin also invited Trump to Moscow for their next meet. He said, "next time in Moscow", to which Trump replied, 'i can see possibly happening.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionising Education: Pros and Pedagogical Cons
How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionising Education: Pros and Pedagogical C
What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana? Know its benefits and how to apply
What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana? Know its benefits and how to apply
Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead, here's what we know so far
Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead
'Itna bura maarenge vo...': Ex-Pakistan star fears humiliating defeat, hopes India refuses to play Asia Cup 2025
Ex-Pakistan star fears humiliating defeat, hopes India refuses to play Asia Cup
Big GST relief: Two-slab tax to replace current 5–28% rates, Finance Ministry says, 'reduction of taxes on...'
Big GST relief: Two-slab tax to replace current 5–28% rates
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE