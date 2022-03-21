After THESE 5 Asian countries witnessed Covid-19 surge; will India be next?



While India recently witnessed its third Covid-19 wave in December and January, there are studies suggesting that we might have to face another wave soon in the month of June.

This comes after many South-East Asian countries have seen a sudden surge in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the Government of India has warned all state governments to follow covid-appropriate rules.

Also Read | Covid-19 booster dose crucial for all, says India’s top virologist

On the other hand, the subvariant of Omicron, BA.2, is seeing the rise of cases across the European Union (EU) as restrictions are being lifted. "While many EU countries are lifting restrictions, we notice that the infection rates are increasing again in some member states, partly because of the circulation of Omicron BA2, which seems to be more transmissible than other variants,” Xinhua news agency quoted Marco Cavalieri, head of the EMA’s strategy on biological health threats and vaccines.

Here are some of the South Asian countries that have seen a rise in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks:

China:

China has placed a strict lockdown on over 5 million people as it recorded a massive number of covid cases in the past few weeks. This is said to be the largest outbreak of coronavirus since 2020 in Wuhan. "On the whole, the local epidemic situation in China is still in the development stage, and many provinces and regions are fighting against the Omicron epidemic in multiple cities at the same time," said a Chinese official to media outlet Global Times.

Singapore

Singapore has also seen a rise in covid cases over the past few weeks. The country reported 10,244 new cases on Saturday. Meanwhile, three deaths were recorded as well.

Hong Kong

As per a report by Reuters, Hong Kong is reporting fewer cases of covid-19 as compared to earlier. The country recorded 16,597 cases on Saturday which was less compared to over 20,000 cases that were recorded earlier.

South Korea

Even though South Korea has seen a significant fall in covid-19 cases, there is still a high risk of Omicron variant transmissibility. However, the country has eased restrictions with fewer cases. South Korea recently reported 381,454 new covid-19 cases as per the Yonhap news agency.

Myanmar

Myanmar has recorded 31 cases of the Omicron variant’s BA.2 sub-lineage as per their health ministry.