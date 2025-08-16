After talks with Putin, Trump softens stance on India tariff, may not impose additional 25 pc, but warns, ‘it would be devastating…’

US President Donald Trump has just concluded his high-level meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over ending the war in Ukraine and declaring a ceasefire. Soon after the talks, he resumed with his tariff announcements for different countries. In this regard, on Saturday, Donald Trump gave a subtle warning to those who have continued to buy Russian oil. He said that those countries might face retaliatory tariffs in two to three weeks but which might not be imposed very soon.

Why Trump became soft on Tariff?

In an interview to Fox News, Trump said “Well, because of what happened today, I think I don't have to think about that (tariffs). Now, I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks or something, but we don't have to think about that right now.” Stating it clear how the meeting went and expressing a positive outlook, Trump added, “I think, you know, the meeting went very well.” “When you talked before coming here about the consequences for Vladimir Putin being severe, I found that interesting,” he further added.

After Trump-Putin meeting, The US President was asked about the oil trade between India and Russia, and increase in tariffs on China. Responding to these questions, Trump’s remark showed a little soft stance on tariff issue. But he did not state it clear whether he was talking about retaliatory tariffs or additional tariffs on countries, particularly for buying Russian oil.

Trump says ‘Russia lost oil client’

US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, said that Russia lost India as an oil client while discussing the economic aspect of Russian President Vladimir Putin coming to the table for talks. When asked about the economic side of Putin's negotiations, Trump referred to India's role, saying, "Well, they lost an oil client so to speak, which is India, which was doing about 40% of the oil, China as you know is doing a lot...and If I did secondary sanctions, it would be devastating from their standpoint. If I have to do it, I'll do it, maybe I won't have to do it," during the interview aboard Air Force One.

Trump's comments follow his recent decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian imports, citing New Delhi's oil trade with Russia. Just days earlier, on August 7, the US President had announced an additional 25 percent tariff against India, and later hinted that more "secondary sanctions" could be imposed in connection with the same dispute.



