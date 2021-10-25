After T20 win, Pakistan PM Imran Khan makes big statement about relations with India

Pakistanis can't stop celebrating the victory over India in the T20 World Cup 2021. From people firing to ministers making bizarre remarks, the reactions of the people show how important this victory is for them.

Fresh off the heels from the victory, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country wants to take cricket forward with India

Speaking at an event in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, Khan termed his country's win against India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup "historic".

"India and Pakistan can move forward as good neighbours," Pakistani media quoted Khan as saying.

Khan also added that Islamabad desires friendly ties with Delhi. However, he also said that this time is not appropriate for this conversation.

Imran Khan's remarks come a day after Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan register a 10-wicket victory over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The blockbuster Group 2 clash marked the two team's first T20 meeting since the 2016 men's T20 World Cup and Pakistan was set a competitive target of 152 to win, Babar's side cruised to a history-making win under the lights.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets.