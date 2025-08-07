Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

8th Pay Commission notification expected soon for salary revision, here's all you need to know

Not only Madhuri Dixit, Vinod Khanna lost control on these actresses as well, became too intimate with newcomer, tore her blouse, they are...

After slapping 50% tariff on India, Trump aide makes BIG statement on US imports of Russia, says, 'No comparison...'

White House makes BIG statement, says President Donald Trump plans to meet Russian President Putin, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy on...

Saiyaara: Varun Badola takes snarky hit at film's PR, admits 'promotions went overboard': 'Log chudiyaan tod rahe hai, chaatiyaan peet rahe hai..'

After 100 billion USD investment, Apple CEO Tim Cook presents 'made in America' 24k gold gift to US President Donald Trump, watch video

Rajiv Rai opens up on Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon's romance during Mohra: 'There’s no question about it...'

Donald Trump's BIG statement after additional 25% tariff move, says, 'You're going to see...'

Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Ukraine , says US tariff on India on buying Russian oil influenced....

Amid 'GAY' airport code row, a look at other odd codes including OMG, LOL, POO, and many more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not only Madhuri Dixit, Vinod Khanna lost control on these actresses as well, became too intimate with newcomer, tore her blouse, they are...

Not only Madhuri Dixit, Vinod Khanna lost his control on these actresses as well

After slapping 50% tariff on India, Trump aide makes BIG statement on US imports of Russia, says, 'No comparison...'

After slapping 50% tariff on India, Trump aide makes BIG statement on US...

White House makes BIG statement, says President Donald Trump plans to meet Russian President Putin, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy on...

WWhite House makes BIG statement, says Trump plans to meet Putin, Zelenskyy...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...

This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th

From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

HomeWorld

WORLD

After slapping 50% tariff on India, Trump aide makes BIG statement on US imports of Russia, says, 'No comparison...'

A Senior United States Administration official said that there is simply "no comparison" between the hundreds of billions of dollars of growing Indian imports of Russian oil, and the modest US imports of Russia goods.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 09:37 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

After slapping 50% tariff on India, Trump aide makes BIG statement on US imports of Russia, says, 'No comparison...'

TRENDING NOW

A Senior United States Administration Official told ANI that there is simply "no comparison" between the hundreds of billions of dollars of growing Indian imports of Russian oil, and the modest US imports of Russia goods. In response to a question, the US official told ANI, "There is simply no comparison between the hundreds of billions of dollars of growing Indian imports of Russian oil, and the modest U.S. imports of Russia goods, which amount to less than 1% of the value of Indian imports".

The official charged India of "intentionally taking advantage" of the war in Ukraine. "The U.S. imports from Russia are limited to commodities that we don't currently have good alternatives for but which we are aggressively working to create more domestic alternatives to reduce reliance on Russia. By contrast, India has intentionally taken advantage of the war in Ukraine to dramatically increase its purchases of Russian crude, when there are roughly 40 major crude providers that could satisfy Indian demand," the official added.

On wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India.According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods will be 50 per cent. While the initial duty comes into effect on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days and will be imposed on all Indian goods imported into the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions.

Following this announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its response, termed the US's move as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", declaring that New Delhi will take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests."

In an official statement, the MEA said, "The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India."

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," the statement added."We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," the MEA stressed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This Russian nuclear hypersonic missile with 18000 km range can beat US, China, hard to intercept, its speed is...
This Russian nuclear hypersonic missile with 18000 km range can beat US, China,
Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...
Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil?
‘I love Pankaj Tripathi’: Mahua Moitra says she wrote him a letter, asked for coffee, requested Ravi Kishan to help
‘I love Pankaj Tripathi’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra reveals she asked Ravi Kishan to..
After levelling Test series vs England, Team India coach Gautam Gambhir aims to..., says 'people will come and go...'
Team India coach Gautam Gambhir aims to..., says 'people will come and go...'
Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH
Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'S
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...
Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat
From Sholay to Deewaar: Bollywood's iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary
5 Bollywood movies of 1975 celebrating their 50th anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE