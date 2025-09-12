After Russian drone incursions, French President Emmanuel Macron announces deployment of three Rafales in Poland: 'Protection of...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your weight loss: Aloo Paratha, Coke, more to avoid

After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, search underway

Will Donald Trump trigger global oil shock? India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200

Kiara Advani swears by ragi roti: Know more about this superfood, and its benefits

BTS leader RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...

Shah Rukh Khan once expressed regret at replacing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from THIS film, said it was 'collective decision of...', movie earned Rs...

Bigg Boss 19: Zaid Darbar defends brother Awez after cheating allegations by Baseer Ali, says 'waise bhi koi doodh ka dhula...'

Heading to Central Delhi? Check Traffic restrictions near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for September 12

Altcoins outpace bitcoin as dominance drops

Charlie Kirk assassination: New video shows suspect jumping off roof, fleeing the scene; watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your weight loss: Aloo Paratha, Coke, more to avoid

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your w

After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, search underway

After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, search underway

Will Donald Trump trigger global oil shock? India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200

ALERT: India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeWorld

WORLD

After Russian drone incursions, French President Emmanuel Macron announces deployment of three Rafales in Poland: 'Protection of...'

In the first direct invovement against the conflict with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron responsed to recent Russian drone incursions in Poiland. What did he announced?

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 01:56 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

After Russian drone incursions, French President Emmanuel Macron announces deployment of three Rafales in Poland: 'Protection of...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the deployment of three Rafale fighter jets to Poland in response to recent Russian drone incursions, saying the move was aimed at strengthening NATO's eastern flank and protecting European security.

In a post on X, Macron said, "Following the Russian drone incursions into Poland, I have decided to deploy three Rafale fighter jets to contribute to the protection of Polish airspace and of NATO's Eastern Flank together with our Allies."

The French leader said he had conveyed this decision directly to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday. He also discussed the matter with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who Macron noted was "likewise engaged in the defense of the Eastern Flank."
Macron stressed that defending Europe against Russian actions remains central to French and NATO strategy. "The security of the European continent is our top priority," he said, adding, "We will not yield to Russia's growing intimidation."

Russian drone incursions in Poland

The French announcement came after Poland's military said it shot down Russian drones that had crossed into its airspace during strikes on Ukraine earlier this week. Warsaw has since invoked NATO's Article 4, calling for consultations among allies on the threat. The move marks one of France's most direct military contributions to NATO air defence in Eastern Europe since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister, said the scale of the incident showed it was intentional. Stating that the number of drones that entered Polish airspace makes it a deliberate act by Russia, CNN reported.

Poland's Minister of Interior later said that 16 drones had been detected across the country, with debris scattered over a wide area, as per CNN.
Addressing the Polish parliament, Prime Minister Donald Tusk cautioned that while Poland was not at war, the situation was more dangerous than at any time since World War II.

"There was no reason to say that Poland was in a state of war, but it was closer to a conflict than any time since World War II," he said.The Prime Minister added that Poland was facing an "enemy that does not hide its hostile intentions."Tusk also announced that Poland had invoked Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which allows the alliance to convene and discuss threats to the security of member states, as per CNN.

(with ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Apple iPhone 17 series debuts in India: Full features, India pricing, sale dates revealed
Apple iPhone 17 series debuts in India: Full features, India pricing, sale dates
Indian-origin man beheaded at US motel after argument over broken washing machine
Indian-origin man beheaded at US motel after argument over broken washing machin
Kunickaa Sadanand's son talks about her 'toxic' relationship with Kumar Sanu, reveals if actress still feels for him: 'She geniunely loves..'
Kunickaa Sadanand's son talks about her 'toxic' relationship with Kumar Sanu
Karisma Kapoor reveals her fitness secrets: Yoga, walking, simple home-cooked meals, more for toned body
Karisma Kapoor reveals her fitness secrets: Yoga, walking, simple meals, more
Day after wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect publicity, personality rights
Day after wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE