After rejecting Gaza peace proposal, Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir's aides approach Trump with offer to...

Advisers to Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshall General Asim Munir have reportedly approached US officials with a proposal to develop and operate an Arabian Sea port.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 04:08 PM IST

After rejecting Gaza peace proposal, Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir's aides approach Trump with offer to...
US President Donald Trump, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir
Advisers to Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshall General Asim Munir have reportedly approached US officials with a proposal to develop and operate an Arabian Sea port. According to a report by the Financial Times, the plan includes American investors building and operating a terminal to access Pakistan's critical minerals in the town of Pasni, located in the Gwadar district of the province of Balochistan. 

Recently, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Munir met with US President Trump in the Oval Office. Reports indicate that Sharif sought US investment in technology, agriculture, and other sectors in Pakistan. Financial Times has quoted sources as saying that the offer was conveyed to some US officials and presented to Munir ahead of his discussions with Trump.

Trump's meeting with Sharif, Munir 

In September, Trump met with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House, where they held deliberations on regional security, counter-terrorism, among other issues. Shehbaz, the first Pakistani Prime Minister to have visited the White House in six years, called Trump a "man of peace" for his "sincere efforts to end conflicts around the globe". 

He also lauded his "courageous and decisive leadership" in facilitating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, said a statement from the PM Office. 

Pak rejected Gaza peace proposal

Earlier, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, disowned the 20-point Gaza peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump. Addressing the parliament, he said that the document was "not ours" and that "changes have been made to our draft" originally proposed by Muslim majority nations.

With this, Pakistan has become the first nation to officially reject the proposal, even before a formal dismissal from Hamas. Ishaq Dar said, "I made it clear that the 20 points that President Trump made public are not ours. Changes were made to our draft. I have the record", adding, "This is the end result, and there is no room for politicking."

ALSO READ | Pakistan becomes FIRST nation to officially disown Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'No room for...'

