After rejecting Gaza peace proposal, Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir's aides approach Trump with offer to...

'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain
Sandhya Shantaram, veteran Marathi, Hindi actress, wife of filmmaker V Shantaram, passes away at 87
Meet young startup founder, richer than billionaire superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of whopping Rs..., his name is...
BIG Update for non-FASTag vehicles: Toll prices gets cheaper at NH plazas for commuter if..., effective from...
Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammed Shami: 5 star players to miss Australia tour
Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan unveils 'gunmode' sticker after IND vs PAK reprimand, felicitated at home despite Asia Cup loss
India gives BIG written assurance to UK on Nirav Modi’s Rs 2000000000 PNB scam: ‘Not be taken into custody or...'
Born in 1929, THIS cream became synonymous with 'Swadeshi' spirit, has now grown into Rs 1600000000 legacy, it is...
'Impossible to have...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of 2027 World Cup
Arbaaz Khan prepares for arrival of his second child! Pregnant Sshura Khan gets admitted to Hinduja Hospital
WORLD
Advisers to Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshall General Asim Munir have reportedly approached US officials with a proposal to develop and operate an Arabian Sea port.
Advisers to Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshall General Asim Munir have reportedly approached US officials with a proposal to develop and operate an Arabian Sea port. According to a report by the Financial Times, the plan includes American investors building and operating a terminal to access Pakistan's critical minerals in the town of Pasni, located in the Gwadar district of the province of Balochistan.
Recently, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Munir met with US President Trump in the Oval Office. Reports indicate that Sharif sought US investment in technology, agriculture, and other sectors in Pakistan. Financial Times has quoted sources as saying that the offer was conveyed to some US officials and presented to Munir ahead of his discussions with Trump.
In September, Trump met with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House, where they held deliberations on regional security, counter-terrorism, among other issues. Shehbaz, the first Pakistani Prime Minister to have visited the White House in six years, called Trump a "man of peace" for his "sincere efforts to end conflicts around the globe".
He also lauded his "courageous and decisive leadership" in facilitating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, said a statement from the PM Office.
Earlier, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, disowned the 20-point Gaza peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump. Addressing the parliament, he said that the document was "not ours" and that "changes have been made to our draft" originally proposed by Muslim majority nations.
With this, Pakistan has become the first nation to officially reject the proposal, even before a formal dismissal from Hamas. Ishaq Dar said, "I made it clear that the 20 points that President Trump made public are not ours. Changes were made to our draft. I have the record", adding, "This is the end result, and there is no room for politicking."
ALSO READ | Pakistan becomes FIRST nation to officially disown Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'No room for...'