India may face an unexpected crisis as China has reportedly stopped exporting specialty fertilisers to the country for over two months, according to a report by The Economic Times. These fertilisers are essential for high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables, and the move is seen as part of a silent trade standoff between the two nations. While there is no official ban on exports, Chinese authorities are reportedly not clearing shipments meant for India.

According to reports, India relies on China for its specialty fertilisers—around 80% of its requirements are imported from there. These include water-soluble nutrients, liquid feeds, slow-release types, and bio-stimulants. The country typically imports about 150,000 to 160,000 tonnes during the June to December cropping period.

These high-efficiency fertilisers are not part of the government’s subsidy programme and are mostly used in precision farming to boost crop yields, improve soil health, and reduce environmental impact.

The sudden supply disruption comes amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and China, fuelled by border disputes and mutual distrust. China has also restricted other exports, such as rare earth materials, possibly as retaliation for trade barriers imposed by different countries.

Currently, India lacks the manufacturing capacity to produce these fertilisers in large volumes, making it highly dependent on imports. However, with demand increasing and import risks growing, companies are now showing interest in local production. Firms like Deepak Fertilisers, Paradeep Phosphates, and Nagarjuna Fertilisers are already active in this space.