FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Michigan small plane crash: 3 killed after aircraft crashes in Bath Township, video shows plane falling off from sky, fumes emerging from wooded area; watch

What is Test Twenty? Cricket's fourth format after Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Govinda breaks his silence on accusations of being late on film sets: 'I've been defamed for...'

Who is Harcharan Singh Bhullar? IPS arrested after caught red handed taking bribe, CBI found piles of cash, luxury cars, 40 imported liquor bottles during raid; watch video

Good news for iPhone users: Apple set to roll out iOS 26.0.2 update, key features, eligible models and what to expect

Delhi-NCR pollution update: National Capital wakes up to 'poor' air quality for third consecutive day, IMD predicts...

Not Ben Stokes, THIS 1999-born player to lead England in 1st T20I vs New Zealand

After 'productive' phone call, Trump to meet Putin in Hungary to discuss war in Ukraine

Amid Hamas targeting Gaza civilians in new attacks, US President Donald Trump gives BIG warning: 'No choice,...kill..'

Manoj Bajpayee slams 'fake' video creator for unethical use of his personality ahead of Bihar election: 'Stop spreading such...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Michigan small plane crash: 3 killed after aircraft crashes in Bath Township, video shows plane falling off from sky, fumes emerging from wooded area; watch

Michigan small plane crash: 3 killed after aircraft crashes in Bath Township...

Govinda breaks his silence on accusations of being late on film sets: 'I've been defamed for...'

Govinda breaks his silence on accusations of being late on film sets: 'I've been

Who is Harcharan Singh Bhullar? IPS arrested after caught red handed taking bribe, CBI found piles of cash, luxury cars, 40 imported liquor bottles during raid; watch video

Who is Harcharan Singh Bhullar? IPS arrested after caught red handed taking...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

After 'productive' phone call, Trump to meet Putin in Hungary to discuss war in Ukraine

The planned meeting comes ahead of Trump's scheduled discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, focusing on arms and ongoing conflict resolution.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 07:15 AM IST

After 'productive' phone call, Trump to meet Putin in Hungary to discuss war in Ukraine
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, following a phone conversation between the two leaders. The planned meeting comes ahead of Trump's scheduled discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, focusing on arms and ongoing conflict resolution.

"President Putin and I will...meet in an agreed-upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump described his recent conversation with Putin as "very productive" and highlighted that the "success in the Middle East" could aid efforts to advance negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

The US President also touched upon economic discussions, stating that he and Putin had spent "a great deal of time talking about Trade between Russia and the United States." He further revealed that a high-level meeting involving US and Russian advisors is scheduled for next week.

In addition, Trump spoke about his upcoming meeting with Zelenskyy at the Oval Office, noting that they would discuss the outcomes of his conversation with Putin. He described Thursday's discussions as having made "great progress" in Ukraine-related talks.

Trump and Putin previously met in Alaska in August, continuing a series of high-level engagements between the two leaders in recent months.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump held a 'lengthy' call with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday.

He said in a post on Truth Social, "I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump's planned meetings with Putin in Budapest and Zelenskyy at the White House follow a series of high-level engagements, as he continues efforts to advance dialogue and seek progress toward ending the Ukraine conflict. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zubeen Garg death: Assam CM Sarma condemns Baksa jail violence, says, 'Political parties trying to...'
Zubeen Garg death: Assam CM Sarma condemns Baksa jail violence
Entire Gujarat Cabinet, except CM Bhupendra Patel, resigns ahead of...
Entire Gujarat Cabinet, except CM Bhupendra Patel, resigns
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play last time on Australian soil? Pat Cummins' BIG statement ahead of India vs Australia ODI series
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play last time on Australian soil? Cummins says...
Nepal holds candlelight vigil for Bipin Joshi, student killed in Hamas captivity during Gaza war
Nepal holds candlelight vigil for Bipin Joshi, student killed in Gaza
Watch: Security breach on Babar Azam’s birthday, fan attempts to enter Pakistan dressing room at Gaddafi stadium
Watch: Security breach on Babar Azam’s birthday, fan attempts to enter Pakistan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE