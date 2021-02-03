Headlines

CBI arrests four for killing 2 Manipuri youths; govt to ensure maximum punishment: CM Biren Singh

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler-turned-influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat campaign

What is alexithymia, how it affects your emotions?

Meet the CA who heads Rs 29,199 crore company of India's richest pharma billionaire

After pop icon Rihanna, teen Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' protest

Swedish climate activist and Nobel peace prize nominee Greta Thunberg also extended her support to the ongoing farmers' protest.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 03, 2021, 11:16 AM IST

Hours after pop star Rihanna tweeted in support of farmers' protest at Delhi borders, Swedish climate activist and Nobel peace prize nominee Greta Thunberg also extended her support to the ongoing agitation of farmers against the three new farm laws, saying she stands in support with them.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thurnberg tweeted.

The 18-year-old Thurnberg also shared a news article highlighting the actions taken by the Centre against the farmers, including cutting off internet services in many regions.

Thurnberg extended her support to farmers' protest after Rihanna tweeted a news article highlighting the government's decision to cut off internet services in many regions.

“Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," Rihanna tweeted.

Author and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena also backed the farmers' protest and tweeted, "It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters."

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Tuesday (february 2) extended the suspension of mobile internet services in several districts of the state till 5 pm on February 3.

Hundreds of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

