After PoK, Pakistan wreaks havoc in Afghanistan, kills 11 sleeping children, details here

Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes in Khost, Kunar and Paktika provinces, killing 13 people, including 11 children.

At least 13 people have been killed and 14 others injured in a new wave of airstrikes that Afghanistan says were carried out by Pakistan, further escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries.

According to Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, the strikes targeted several locations in the eastern provinces of Khost, Kunar and Paktika. Afghan authorities said the victims included 11 children, one woman and an elderly man, highlighting the severe impact on civilians.

The attacks were reported on Wednesday, though details regarding the scale of the operation and the specific targets have not yet been made public. Pakistan has not officially commented on or acknowledged the allegations.

Civilian casualties raise concerns

The reported loss of civilian lives has sparked concern amid an already fragile security situation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Local officials are still assessing the full extent of the damage and the condition of those injured.

The latest incident adds to a growing list of cross-border confrontations that have strained relations between the two countries in recent months. Security analysts warn that continued military exchanges could further destabilise the region and increase humanitarian challenges for communities living near the border.

Ceasefire under pressure

The strikes come despite efforts to reduce hostilities through diplomatic channels. Since February, Afghanistan and Pakistan have exchanged military attacks that have resulted in significant casualties on both sides.

Earlier this year, a ceasefire brokered with the support of China briefly eased tensions. However, the truce has remained fragile. On April 27, Pakistan reportedly carried out strikes inside Afghanistan that killed several people and wounded dozens more, raising fears that the ceasefire was beginning to unravel.

The latest allegations are likely to place additional pressure on already-strained diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Kabul.

Long-standing security dispute

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan of providing safe haven to militants from Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned armed group responsible for numerous attacks inside Pakistan. Islamabad argues that many cross-border security threats originate from Afghan territory.

Afghanistan's Taliban-led government has consistently rejected these accusations, maintaining that it does not allow its territory to be used against any other country.

Since returning to power following the withdrawal of US forces in 2021, the Taliban administration has faced increasing pressure to address regional security concerns while navigating complex relations with neighbouring states.

The latest violence underscores the ongoing challenges facing both countries as they struggle to contain border tensions and prevent further escalation.